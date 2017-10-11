Marvel fans have grown accustomed to sitting through the credits after an MCU movie is over with. Not because they're particularly interested in finding who the key grip or the lighting people are, but because Marvel Studios is notorious for putting post-credits scenes in their movies. Thor: Ragnarok, which is set for release on November 3, is no different. In fact, there are multiple post-credit scenes in the movie. So be ready to stay for all of the credits this time around.

If you're the kind of Marvel fan who considers knowing how many post-credits scenes are going to be included in Thor: Ragnarok to be a spoiler, you may want to turn back now. That said, this will not spoil what is included in the post-credits scenes, so you don't have to worry about that. However, thanks to a recent report from Screen Rant, we can confirm that there are two post-credits scenes in Thor: Ragnarok. So that most likely means one somewhere in the mid-credits and one at the very end.

Even since Iron Man kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008, post-credits scenes have been a staple of the movies ever since. It started out with single scenes, but over time, many of the movies have started to feature multiple post-credits and/or mid-credits scenes. Thor: Ragnarok isn't even going to come close to setting the record, though, as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 had five different scenes during and after the credits. It's pretty unlikely any Marvel movie will manage to top that. And Thor: Ragnarok doesn't seem like the kind of movie that needs anything that excessive.

As for what's going to be included in these scenes? Those who have been treated to press screenings of Thor: Ragnarok already know, but the rest of us can only speculate hopelessly. At least one of the scenes is likely to tease something for Avengers: Infinity War, since this is one of the last movies coming out before Thanos arrives next summer. Black Panther is still coming out in February, but that movie seems less likely to connect to the larger universe in a significant way. Also, it's been said that Thor: Ragnarok is very fun and light in tone, so we could expect something purely fun for one of the post-credits scenes as well.

Post-credits scenes are a great bit of icing on the cake for a good Marvel movie, but they don't mean as much if the movie isn't great. Luckily, the early buzz for Thor: Ragnarok has been outstanding and looks like it is going to live up to the hype. The good news is, Screen Rant didn't spoil what's in these post-credits scenes, so fans will be able to enjoy what sounds like a great MCU movie and will have a couple of bonus scenes to add to the excitement.