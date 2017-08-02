It has become abundantly clear that Thor: Ragnarok will be a different type of superhero experience when compared to the two previous Thor movies. Both trailers released from the upcoming Marvel adventure highlight a lighthearted and fun affair from the tongue-in-cheek choice of Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song" in the first trailer to the comedic dialogue featured in both trailers. Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi encouraged his cast to adlib over 80% of the dialogue in the movie, but the funniest line to show up so far came from an unlikely source.

Thor star Chris Hemsworth, was recently interviewed by Entertainment Weekly and he revealed that the line where Thor lets out a scream of joy when his opponent, Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, comes busting through the arena was improvised, but not by the actor himself. Thor shouts, "I know him! He's a friend from work!" to Jeff Goldblum's confused Grandmaster character.

Though the hilarious line was improvised, it was not improvised by anybody in the cast or even a member of the production team. Hemsworth revealed to Entertainment Weekly that the line was actually given to them while they had a special visitor on the set. The actor explains.

"We had a young kid, a Make-A-Wish kid on set that day. In between the takes, I was talking with him, kind of going back and forth, and he goes, 'You know, you should say, "He's a friend from work!"' So that young man came up with it."

Chris Hemsworth then went on to say the line word for word after being encouraged by director Taika Waititi to do so. The line is so good that it ended up arguably being the most talked about portion of the trailer. Thor: Ragnarok is reportedly set to directly connect with Avengers: Infinity War, so it won't be long now before we finally get to see the D23 and Comic-Con footage from Infinity War as well. Even with the release of the latest trailer it is still not exactly clear what the specific plot points for Ragnarok will be. The intergalactic bromance between the Hulk and Thor is fully evident though and should make for a pretty interesting spin for both characters as the movie progresses.

Thor: Ragnarok is all set to hit theaters on November 3rd, 2017, so the wait is finally almost over. Taika Waititi directed the movie from a screenplay written by Eric Pearson, which is based off of a story that was written by Christopher Yost, Craig Kyle, and Stephany Folsom. It is refreshing to see a director like Waititi encouraging so much adlibbing on a comic book movie, which have either become too serious or too campy. Let's hope that Thor: Ragnarok is able to pull off something similar to what James Gunn was able to do with the Guardians of the Galaxy, with a nice blend of humor and seriousness while making an entertaining movie for general movie goers and hardcore Marvel fans.