Now that Spider-Man: Homecoming has officially made its way into theaters, all eyes are going to be on Thor: Ragnarok, which very well may be the solo Thor movie we've been wanting for a long time. At the very least, we know this is going to be a massive movie in terms of scope. And it looks like there are going to be some massive villains in it as well. We've known for a while that Cate Blanchett's Hela is going to be the main threat in Thor 3, but thanks to some newly revealed Funko toys, there is going to be another big bad that the God of Thunder and Hulk are going to have to deal with as well.

Warning: spoilers ahead for Thor: Ragnarok. Funko recently released some images of their upcoming Thor: Ragnarok POP figures, Dorbz and Mystery Minis. In doing so, they also revealed that Surtur, the king of the Fire Giants, is going to appear in the movie. He isn't only a big villain in terms of the threat that he poses to Asgard, but he is also physically huge. This is something that has been suspected for quite some time, given that Surtur is involved in the Ragnarok storyline, but this ensures that it won't be a surprise by the time the movie actually arrives in theaters on November 3, 2017.

The Surtur POP figure, when considering that this is sort of a kid-friendly, cartoony look at the character, looks to be quite faithful to the comic book version. The figure is even seen brandishing his enormous sword Twilight, aka the Sword of Doom, which could be pretty cool by the time we see it on screen. In case you aren't familiar with the character, Surtur first appeared in Marvel Comics in 1963 and has remained a reliable villain for Thor over the years. While his origin has not been fully explored, we do know that he is the Lord of Muspelheim and King of the Fire Giants. He is a demon of truly huge proportions and one of the greatest threats to Asgard in the history of Marvel.

The Thor movies are generally considered to be among the less MCU solo movies, especially in the case of Thor: The Dark World. But fans love Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder and really want to see Marvel get it right. With Thor: Ragnarok, there is a very good chance that is going to happen. Not only do they have a promising director in Taika Waititi, but Hulk is along for the ride. With that, we are finally going to get, at least loosely, an adaptation of the beloved Planet Hulk comic book storyline. This movie has a lot going for it.

Hela is already a very credible threat to Thor and Asgard, as we've seen in the Thor: Ragnarok teaser trailer. Throwing Surtur into the mix will make this easily Thor's biggest on screen challenge to date. That is, until he has to duke it out with Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War next year. You can check out the Surtur Funko toys, as well as all of the other upcoming Thor: Ragnarok Funko merch, for yourself below. As we previously reported, Thor reshoots are happening right now.