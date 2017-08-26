Marvel is taking advantage of the McGregor vs. Mayweather fight to promote a fight of their own. New footage from Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok has just been released and it focuses on the gladiator battle between Thor and Hulk. Marvel and Disney are starting to ramp up the promotion of Ragnarok since the November release date is coming up fast and fans have been hungry for more footage ever since the latest trailer was released at Comic-Con. We've seen new international posters that feature the all-star cast, but many want to see some more of the battle between Hulk and Thor.

All of the Thor: Ragnarok footage that has been released so far shows the gladiator battle up until Thor and Hulk race towards each other and then cuts away. But the new footage, courtesy of Marvel's official Twitter account, shows some more of the intense battle between the two "friends from work." The clip is billed as the "Main Event," which is no doubt a tie in to the highly anticipated fight between Colin McGregor and Floyd Mayweather that airs tonight. The Hulk and Thor battle looks infinitely more entertaining than the weird, real-life freak show that will happen tonight.

The Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) is also shown in the short 26-second clip, which is exciting because the Grandmaster is an important person within the MCU. It was recently revealed that the Grandmaster was the brother of Benicio del Toro's The Collector from Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor: Ragnarok is looking like it's going to be a different beast than the last two installments, branching off into more Guardians of the Galaxy territory. The Collector and The Grandmaster were known as the Elders of the Universe in the comics, a group of survivors from practically extinct races. It looks as if the two are of a different heritage on the big screen though and a new rumor suggests that The Grandmaster may have another important connection to Guardians of the Galaxy.

A new Funko figure of The Grandmaster has been revealed and it lists him as a Celestial, which would place him with Ego, the ancient living planet from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. If the listing is to be believed, it would seem that The Collector would be a Celestial as well. It is not clear exactly what this factor could mean for Thor: Ragnarok, but it could be seen as a direct link into bringing the Guardians and Thor together for Avengers: Infinity War.

Thor: Ragnarok is all set to open on November 3rd, 2017, a few weeks before Warner Bros.' Justice League and Lucasfilm's The Last Jedi, meaning there's going to be a lot of competition at the box office. If waiting for the movie wasn't hard enough, many are speculating that we'll get our first official look at Avengers: Infinity War in front of Ragnarok, making the wait a little more excruciating. In the meantime, you can check out the new footage from Thor: Ragnarok below as well as a picture of the Funko figure of The Grandmaster.