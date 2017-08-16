Hulk has been taking care of business in Brazil as seen in a new car commercial. The commercial does not appear to have any ties to Thor: Ragnarok or Avengers: Infinity War, it's just a cash, I mean smash grab of Hulk doing what he does best while a car tries to follow his every move. Hulk was previously seen in a Super Bowl ad for Coca-Cola in 2016, where Ant-Man liberated a Coke from Bruce Banner's lab and Hulk chased him through the city.

The 1-minute car commercial is for the French carmaker Renault who partnered up with Marvel Studios to produce the ad and it features a man pulling up to a stoplight and staring at a poster of the Hulk. After he stares off for a bit we see Hulk tearing through the streets, on a mission. The car follows Hulk through the streets of Sao Paulo, Brazil as the Hulk attempts to save the city from a crashing satellite. Once Hulk finds the exact destination of the satellite, he climbs a building just in time to smash the satellite in mid-air and the man in the car is shown at the stoplight again. It turns out that he dreamt the entire thing.

While the commercial seems kind of odd, it certainly looks stunning. Marvel Studios pulled no punches and made a movie-quality commercial for Renault. The car is seen driving through the path of destruction that Hulk leaves in his quest, showing off that the new car can withstand just about anything. It seems like a weird place to see Hulk before Thor: Ragnarok, but it's always cool to see Hulk on a solo mission to save the "puny humans."

In addition to the new car commercial and the 2016 Super Bowl commercial, Hulk was used to sling some Nike soccer gear in 2014. Hulk showed off his goalie skills while playing along with some professional soccer players including Wayne Rooney and Ronaldo. Though all products have been drastically different from each other, Hulk is always shown in epic quality, leading one to think about how much it costs to make one of these commercials.

There's still plenty of time to see Hulk in some more commercials before Thor 3 hits theaters. What's next in the world of selling products for Hulk? McDonald's seems like a sure bet or maybe even some kind of energy drink. 24 Hour Energy and Hulk could be quite the winning combo. Whatever the case may be, we'll get to see Hulk in Ragnarok in November and then again on May 4th, 2018 when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters in a battle against Thanos. In the meantime, you can check out some of Hulk's best commercials below. Hulk selling Renault cars, Coca-Cola, and some Nike soccer gear. Hulk the cereal! Hulk the flamethrower! Just kidding, but a Hulk flamethrower could be a pretty hot seller. I'm sure plenty of people would by that before drinking a Coke.