Thor: Ragnarok isn't set to hit theaters until November, so some may be feeling a little bit impatient waiting for what looks like a great Marvel movie. Will it be the Thor movie we have been hoping for? The first trailer was released not that long ago, giving us a great look at what we can expect from Thor 3. Lucky for those of you who are feeling a bit itchy, a brand new, international trailer for Thor: Ragnarok has been released, and it is absolutely packed with action.

The new international trailer recently made its way onto YouTube and, though it doesn't really feature any new footage, it does totally re-arrange and trim down the footage we have seen. The result is something very rapid and action-packed, making it feel new. In terms of length, the Thor: Ragnarok international trailer is probably closer to a TV spot than it is an actual trailer, but that helps make it feel so thrilling. It leaves you wanting more. Though, it does cut out the great line when Thor gets excited about seeing Hulk at the end. They do still square off, which is something many Marvel fans are really looking forward to.

Despite the fact that the first two Thor movies are not among the most beloved entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, there is a tremendous amount of excitement for Thor: Ragnarok. Surprisingly enough, the first teaser for the movie was viewed 136 million times in the first 24 hours of its release, which makes it the most viewed Disney movie teaser in a single day period ever. It doesn't hurt that this movie will finally be delivering the Planet Hulk action fans have been sorely craving for years now. It may not be a full, direct adaptation, but the folks at Marvel Studios have weaved the core elements of that story into this movie.

Thor: Ragnarok, the third solo Thor movie in the MCU, will center on the God of Thunder, who finds himself imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer, which has been destroyed by Hela. He is in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization, at the hands of the ruthless villain Hela. But first, he will have to survive a deadly gladiator contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger, the Incredible Hulk.

The cast for Thor 3 includes Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Karl Urban, Jeff Goldblum, Anthony Hopkins, Idris Elba, Jaimie Alexander, Sam Neil, Benedict Cumberbatch and Tessa Thompson. It's also been rumored recently that http://movieweb.com/thor-3-natalie-portman-jane-foster-returns/Natalie Portman may return as Jane Foster. The movie is directed by Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows, Hunt for the Wilder People) with a script from Eric Pearson and is set for release on November 3. Be sure to check out the brand new international trailer for the movie for yourself below.