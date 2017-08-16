Thor: Ragnarok just got a little more magical. We've known for a while that Benedict Cumberbatch was set to appear in the upcoming Thor movie, as revealed by one of the post-credits scenes from Doctor Strange, but he has yet to be featured in any of the marketing for the movie. Until now. A brand new Japanese trailer for Thor: Ragnarok has arrived online that features an appearance by none other than the Sorcerer Supreme himself.

The new Thor: Ragnarok trailer arrived online via a Japanese Marvel YouTube channel and kicks off with a little bit of interaction between Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. It seems like this will take place early on in the movie and Marvel's resident master magician has some ominous words for Thor in the new footage.

"Thor, I sense a great change in your future. Destiny has dire plans for you my friend."

With Thor's cockiness ever present, he responds by telling Doctor Strange, "I have dire plans for destiny." As we've seen in the previous trailers for Thor: Ragnarok, which is also showcased again in this trailer, destiny does indeed have plans for Thor. Hela, played by Cate Blanchett, destroys his trusty hammer, Mjolnir, and unleashes her wrath on Asgard. He is going to need help from a "friend from work," aka the Hulk, in order to try and stop Hela from unleashing her wrath on the rest of the Marvel universe. Before Hulk agrees to help, they are going to face off Planet Hulk style in the arena at the behest of Jeff Goldblum's Grandmaster.

This cameo may come as a bit of a surprise to more casual fans, but the post-credits scene in Doctor Strange featured Thor paying a visit to New York's resident sorcerer in order to help locate Odin. Considering how successful Doctor Strange was at the box office, it is no surprise that he is finally being included in the marketing campaign. Especially since the movie did really well in Japan and, this is a Japanese trailer. This is also a good way for Marvel Studios to get more Benedict Cumberbatch in the MCU, since they have yet to officially announce Doctor Strange 2. Though, that is a very likely Phase 4 movie.

Marvel has had an incredible year, with both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Spider-Man: Homecoming doing very well critically and at the box office. By the looks of things, they are going to have another huge hit with Thor: Ragnarok, which is set to arrive in theaters on November 3. This may finally be the solo Thor movie that we've always wanted, but he is going to have a little bit of help from Doctor Strange and Hulk to make sure it lives up to the hype. Be sure to check out the new Thor: Ragnarok Japanese trailer for yourself below.