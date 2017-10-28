Filmmaker Joss Whedon is no longer affiliated with Marvel, currently in post-production on Justice League, but the director revealed on Twitter that he got to see Thor: Ragnarok early, offering plenty of praise for the sequel. The filmmaker cut ties with the MCU after making Avengers: Age of Ultron, but the filmmaker obviously still recognizes a quality film when he sees one, praising director Taika Waititi for his vision. Here's what the director had to say below.

"Here's the thing: @TaikaWaititi has made a modern masterpiece. Epic, hilarious, gorgeous, heartfelt, and hilarious. I'm SO HAPPY #hilarious."

Joss Whedon is far from the first person to sing the praises of Thor: Ragnarok. When the first Thor: Ragnarok reviews were posted, it managed to score a 100% rating out of 34 reviews. While it has dropped a bit since then, its critical reception is still impressive with a 95% score out of 104 reviews posted thus far. While that figure will certainly change, with more reviews coming out between now and the November 3 release date. What remains to be seen is how the box office audiences will respond to the reviews and the movie as a whole when it arrives seven days from today.

Thor Ragnarok finds the God of Thunder imprisoned on the other side of the universe. The mighty Thor (Chris Hemsworth) gets caught up in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), his former ally and fellow Avenger. Thor's quest for survival leads him in a race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela (Cate Blanchett) from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilization. The cast also includes Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief, Loki, Idris Elba as Heimdall, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban as Skurge and Anthony Hopkins as Odin.

This movie also has the distinction of featuring Marvel's first LGBTQ character, Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, who has been confirmed to be bisexual. Whether or not that brings in a new audience remains to be seen, but it's possible that this could be the highest-grossing Thor movie. The first Thor movie released in 2011 earned a modest $181 million domestic and $449.3 million worldwide, from a sizable $150 million budget. The 2014 sequel Thor: The Dark World earned $206.3 million domestic and $644.5 million worldwide, from a $170 million budget. Take a look at Joss Whedon Twitter below to see what he had to say about Thor: Ragnarok.