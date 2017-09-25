Warning: this article may contain spoilers for Thor: Ragnarok. The excitement for Thor: Ragnarok is really starting to build as the movie's release date fast approaches. Marvel Studios does their best to keep the secrets to their movies under wraps until they hit theaters, but sometimes information manages to make its way online, despite their best efforts. As such, it sounds like Thor: Ragnarok may have a pretty surprising and cool cameo from none other than Matt Damon.

On the latest episode of The Weekly Planet Podcast, they claim that the Bourne franchise star does indeed show up in Thor: Ragnarok. This should absolutely be regarded as nothing more than a rumor for now, but according to them, an unnamed source who has seen a sizable chunk of the movie tipped them off to Matt Damon's cameo. Here's what they had to say about it on the podcast.

"There's a scene set on Asgard, in which we watch an Asgardian theater production that essentially recounts the entirety of 'Thor 1,' like as a play, and in this theater piece the role of Loki is played by an Asgardian actor played by Matt Damon."

Director Taika Waititi has a very unique style and this whole idea of including a play that recaps the events of the first Thor movie sounds like it is right in his wheelhouse. And having Matt Damon play Loki in this dramatized version of the events sounds pretty perfect. Even though this is just a rumor at this point, it doesn't sound all that far-fetched. It also sounds like his role will be very brief and will be nothing more than a cameo, if this does turn out to be true.

There probably won't be much room for anything more than a cameo from Matt Damon, or any other big star in Thor: Ragnarok, as the movie is pretty overstuffed as is. Not only is Thor 3 going to feature Cate Blanchett as Hela, who is trying to destroy Asgard and successfully destroys Thor's trusty hammer Mjolnir, but the movie is also going to feature Mark Ruffalo's Hulk and finally give us some Planet Hulk action. Not to mention Jeff Goldblum's Grandmaster, Karl Urban's Skurge or Tess Thompson's Valkyrie. Couple all of that with the fact that director Taika Waititi has promised that the movie will be scarcely more than 90-minutes in length and there simply isn't a lot of wiggle room.

Matt Damon or no Matt Damon, Thor: Ragnarok is shaping up to be the Thor movie Marvel fans have always wanted to see. Chris Hemsworth is beloved as the God of Thunder, but his solo efforts have not impressed thus far. This movie could change all of that. But hey, having a little bit of Matt Damon, who just so happens to be one of the biggest movie stars in the world, even in a cameo, couldn't hurt anything. You can listen to the Weekly Planet Podcast episode for yourself below.