The God of Thunder is getting ready to swing his hammer again in Thor: Ragnarok. The movie is set for release on November 3 and, not only does it look like it is going to be another huge win for Marvel Studios, but it looks like it could finally be the solo Thor movie fans have been waiting a very long time to see. Now, those eager to see Chris Hemsworth team up with Mark Ruffalo's Hulk can get ahead of the game as pre-sale tickets for Thor: Ragnarok are available now.

Marvel Studios made the announcement on social media that tickets are available for Thor: Ragnarok, just a little under two months before the movie makes its way into theaters. That should give them plenty of time to build up some hype and give some idea of just how big the opening weekend for Thor 3 is going to be. Marvel also released a brand new motion poster along with the announcement that features Thor brandishing a couple of swords and looking mean while doing it, probably because Hela destroyed his trusty hammer Mjolnir. That was hinted at with Marvel's caption for the motion poster.

"No Hammer. No Problem. Tickets are now on sale for #ThorRagnarok!"

This year's summer box office was historically rough. It was the worst summer movie season in more than a decade and many of the movies released disappointed, both critically and commercially. That being the case, moviegoers and theaters are both looking forward to the fall movie season, which includes bankable hits like Thor: Ragnarok. Marvel's latest may actually benefit from the slow summer season, as audiences are likely to be eager for something good. That is, assuming the movie lives up to the hype. But we have no reason to think it won't at this point.

2017 is the first year in the history of the MCU that Marvel Studios is going to release three movies. So far, it doesn't look like that is going to hurt the studio's box office take. Both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($863.3 million) and Spider-Man: Homecoming ($747.6 million) were bright spots in the middle of the pretty dismal summer. It didn't hurt anything that both movies did well with critics, but Marvel has built a very strong brand and people will clearly show up for their movies at this point. Thor: Ragnarok looks to continue that hot streak.

Thor and Thor: The Dark World are both among the lowest-grossing movies in the MCU at the box office and among the least acclaimed. But if Thor: Ragnarok delivers on the promise, and getting to finally see some Planet Hulk action is enough to get butts in seats alone, this could be the movie that breaks that curse. Plus, being the last movie Marvel is releasing before Avengers: Infinity War doesn't hurt anything. If you want to see Thor: Ragnarok opening weekend, it might be good to get your tickets now. Be sure to check out the new motion poster for yourself below.