Marvel's upcoming Thor: Ragnarok gets an animated make-over in a new trailer that parodies Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song." The movie, which comes out in November of this year, will be the third installment of the Thor franchise, and the recent trailer looks fantastic. It is put over the top by the use of Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song." The song's original lyrics include the line "hammer of the gods," which just seems too perfect for use in a Thor movie. But now those words have been taken out and replaced with a kind-hearted spoof on Thor: Ragnarok.

The animated trailer comes courtesy of AOK's YouTube page and the animation is really well done. The animated video runs much like a literal trailer with lyrics reciting what's literally going on during the trailer. Whoever wrote the words is clearly no "Weird Al" Yankovic, but they get the job done. Some sample lyrics include: "He comes from the land of the Rainbow Bridge / He did two movies with Natalie Portman / Thor was in love / Loki pretends he's Odin / He's a bad king / He unleashed Hela / Cate Blanchett is a wonderful talent / Now Thor's in Sakaar / Fightin Hulk / We missed both 'cause they weren't in Civil War." Apparently Thor: Ragnarok was the most viewed trailer in Marvel/Disney history, so we'll see how this animated trailer fares next to that.

The lyrics are packed with in-jokes that only some of the hardcore Marvel/Thor fans will understand. One thing is for sure, these guys did their homework while writing the lyrics. The first two installments of the Thor franchise are noted as pretty dark affairs and the animated trailer points out that Director Taika Waititi has a comedic background while Hulk and Thor do a montage of comedy bits after becoming best friends. I must say that the voice gets to be quite annoying after repeated viewings, so pro-tip: watch it once.

This is not the first time that "Immigrant Song" has been used in a movie trailer. It was also used to great effect for the trailer for The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, though that was a cover version done by Trent Reznor from Nine Inch Nails and Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. The song was also used officially in School of Rock, but was used during the movie. "Immigrant Song" was originally released on Led Zeppelin III in 1970 and it stuck out like a sore thumb on the mostly acoustic record. The song's lyrics are written in the perspective of Vikings rowing west from Scandinavia in search of new lands, which was a metaphor for Led Zeppelin being on tour. They had literally come from Iceland, "the land of ice and snow" when they wrote the song.

Thor: Ragnarok opens on November 3rd, 2017 and it's rearing to be another huge hit for the MCU, which is good because it was definitely very expensive to get the rights to use the full version of "Immigrant Song" in the official trailer. Anyway, while you wait to go see Thor do Thor things, check out AOK's silly parody video, it's here for your viewing pleasure underneath this text.