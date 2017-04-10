Have you always wanted to see Thor and Hulk team up with one another to take down a very powerful villain played by an Oscar-winning actress? Well then, you are in luck! Thor: Ragnarok is going to be delivering exactly that to Marvel fans around the world later this year and Marvel has finally released the very first trailer online. In a year that also will see Marvel releasing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Spider-Man: Homecoming, it looks like there is a very real chance that Thor: Ragnarok could wind up being the best of the bunch, which is a crazy thing to say, but this movie has a lot going for it.

Footage for Thor: Ragnarok has been a long time coming, ever since some lucky fans got to see some very early footage at San Diego Comic-Con last year, which seemed to really win over the crowd. Marvel decided not to make us wait any longer and they have finally given us our first real look at the third installment of the Thor franchise. Well, this is technically a solo movie, but Doctor Strange is going to be along for the ride and so is Hulk. And not only is Hulk going to be in the movie, but Thor 3 is finally going to deliver on that sweet, sweet Planet Hulk action many Marvel fans have been dying to see for years now, which is teased in this video. Here is the official synopsis for Thor: Ragnarok.

"In Marvel Studios' Thor Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok, the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization, at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiator contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger, the Incredible Hulk!"

Historically speaking, the Thor movies have not been the most beloved solo adventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They are still decent superhero movies, no doubt, and fans have always loved Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder, but the movies themselves have always been missing something. To that point, both Thor and Thor: The Dark World are among the lowest-grossing movies in the MCU. Only Ant-Man, Captain America: The First Avenger and The Incredible Hulk have grossed less domestically. Critically speaking, Thor did well enough, with a 77 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but that is oddly on the lower side for the MCU. Thor: The Dark World only has a 66 percent which isn't awful, but again, certainly can't compete with the likes of Captain America: Civil War or Doctor Strange. Maybe Thor: Ragnarok can finally deliver the solo Thor movie we have all been waiting for.

Thor: Ragnarok includes Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch, Cate Blanchett, Anthony Hopkins, Idris Elba, Jaimie Alexander, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Mark Ruffalo. Thor: Ragnarok is directed by Taika Waititi and is set for release on November 3. Be sure to check out the first trailer for the movie for yourself below.