The multiplex has been such a dismal wasteland these past nine months that audiences are actually looking forward to the next Thor movie. That didn't seem possible after Thor: The Dark World came out in 2013. Most had written the God of Thunder off as one of Marvel's weak links, with two movies that couldn't even compete with Ant-Man. It was a sad state of affairs. But Thor: Ragnarok looks to be turning the tide on that idea. And now Chris Hemsworth's standalone franchise sequel is one of the most anticipated movies of the new fall season. Just wait until fans get a load of this latest sneak peek.

Las night, during the NFL's regular season opener on Thursday Night Football, fans got a special new look at Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok which opens in U.S. theaters on November 3. Marvel's Youtube Channel has shared the latest footage. And it's a blast happy bit of fun that you simply can't resist. Especially if you're an audiofile.

The online release of this action-packed sequence features Ambidio's innovative sound technology for a truly immersive experience. So listen up all you square brains out there, you better beware. This ain't no movie experience to be saving up for your Plex queue or the that new Disney streaming service you keep hearing about in the news.

As you may have heard, tickets for Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok went on sale yesterday and are available wherever tickets are sold. And as Ryan Scott would definitely say, 'That's a PRETTY big deal!"

In Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok, the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization, at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger-the Incredible Hulk!

Thor: Ragnarok is directed by Taika Waititi and returns Chris Hemsworth starring as Thor and Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as Loki. They are joined by Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson and Karl Urban, with Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Hopkins. Kevin Feige is producing with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Thomas M. Hammel and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. The story is by Craig Kyle & Christopher Yost and Eric Pearson, and the screenplay is by Eric Pearson.

Ambidio is an innovative sound company that creates a continuous sound field with a sense of depth and dimension through any device with stereo speakers, bringing an immersive sound experience to everyone. Founded by Iris Wu and Pei-Lun Hsieh in 2014, Ambidio is backed by Grammy award-winning artist will.i.am, Horizons Ventures, and is a part of the 2017 Disney Accelerator. You can experience Ambidio's work in the clip below. Though, you might best enjoy it was some good headphones. So hook those up if you got them, then get ready to blow a few bucks on tickets. This is probably one movie you'll want to see at least twice in the theatre. Unless it somehow ends up sucking really bad. Which would be a shame. Cause it looks pretty colorful and unique in its own right, as a Marvel movie.