Marvel movies are not known for their steamy love scenes, and there is actually very little in the way of romance when it comes to most of these superhero adventures. So leave it to Thor: Ragnarok to bring Marvel it's first nude scene, which is played for laughs more than anything. Don't get too excited, either. The one most Marvel fans want to see in the buff stays mostly clothed, giving this 'groundbreaking' moment to a brother of another color.

Yes, that's right. It's Hulk who shucks off his clothes. Spoiler alert, we know. And this comes amongst an abundance of very attractive actors, with Chris Hemsworth winning a few 'sexiest man alive' awards in his day. But the God of Thunder stays mostly in his armor throughout the duration of the latest Thor sequel, which has garnered a 100% fresh rating on the Rotten Tomatoes meter.

There is what some might call 'a racy scene' between Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo, but using the word 'racy' in terms of a Marvel movie might be stretching it. The scene in question finds Hulk shedding his towel in front of his 'friend from work', standing in front of an open window after exiting a shower. Being a PG-13 movie, don't expect a shot of green full frontal, with the Hulk's incredible backside getting most of the attention.

It makes sense that Thor: Ragnarok plays its nude scene strictly for laughs, as it's 50% comedy, 50% action and almost zero romance. This week has seen Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth on the campaign trail, selling their movie to all kinds of media outlets. One interesting tidbit to emerge is that Mark Ruffalo sometimes likes to pick up hitchhikers. Hemsworth broke it down, describing the time Ruffalo gave a couple of walkers a lift after shooting in Australia, during Byron Bay's Splendour in the Grass festival.

"Mark wonderfully picked up a couple of hitchhikers on the way home who were stuck on the side of the road. The police were harassing them."

Perhaps the most colorful moment to come out of the Thor: Ragnarok press junket thus far was a moment shared between Chris Hemsworth and Australian TV host Tommy Little on the local morning show The Project. Little revealed a major spoiler on air when he said the following, which comes tagged with a spoiler warning.

"The gorgeous Cate Blanchett plays your sister, Chris...And for a lot of this movie, your sister... she's trying to kill you."

Well versed in avoiding Thor spoilers, Chris Hemsworth had to cut off the host and tell him that was a no no. He then asked the host to stop the taping and rewind the tapes. But the spoiler went out worldwide as the video went viral.

Thor Ragnarok finds the God of Thunder Imprisoned on the other side of the universe. The mighty Thor (Chris Hemsworth) gets caught up in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), his former ally and fellow Avenger. Thor's quest for survival leads him in a race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela (Cate Blanchett) from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilization. And according to The Daily Mail, it features a shower scene that will have Hulk fanatics grinning from ear to ear.