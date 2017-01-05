Now we officially know what Hulk is doing in Thor: Ragnarok. And it's exactly what many expected. We won't be getting a full-on Planet Hulk movie, but this third entry in the Thor franchise is going to take some of those best elements and deliver an epic tale that far overshadows what has come before in terms of this particular set of standalone adventures.

Today, Disney released their 2017 preview, and buried in all the photos and synopses was a first look at Thor: Ragnarok. The movie wrapped this summer, and is currently in post-production. It arrives after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Spider-Man: Homecoming in the first half of the year, so we can expect that the first trailer for Thor 3 won't arrive until sometime after spring as we head into May. Instead, today we get a behind-the-scenes image and a story confirmation.

The image offers a sneak peek at Thor's new look. Chris Hemsworth is seen on set with his director, Taika Waititi, as they map out a scene. Other crew members stand in the background, looking on. Perhaps more exciting than the photo itself is the first official synopsis, which lays out the entire story for the first time. Fans have pretty much been able to piece this cosmic road trip together through various rumors and leaked set photos. But here's how Disney and Marvel are describing what's to come this November.

"In Marvel Studios' Thor Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok, the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization, at he hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiator contest that pits him agains his former ally and fellow Avenger, the Incredible Hulk!"

Marvel hasn't really hidden the fact that they are utilizing the Planet Hulk storyline. At Comic-Con 2016, they showed off the Hulk gladiator armor used in the movie. And it's long been known that Mark Ruffalo was starring alongside Chris Hemsworth. Though it sounds like he may have less screen time than expected. This latest update supports the fact that Tom Hiddleston is actually the second lead in the movie behind Hemsworth. It has also been widely reported that Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will play a key role in the movie, appearing in what has been described as an extended cameo.

Thor: Ragnarok is directed by Taika Waititi and returns Chris Hemsworth starring as Thor and Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as Loki. They are joined by Cate Blanchette, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, and Karl Urban, with Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Hopkins. Kevin Feige is producing with Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Victoria Alonso Thomas M. Hammel and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. The story is by Craig Kyle & Christopher Lost and Stephany Folsom, and the screenplay is by Eric Pearson. Thor: Ragnarok thunders into U.S. theaters on November 3, 2017.