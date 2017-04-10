Disney is pulling out all the stops this morning, promoting the upcoming Marvel release Thor: Ragnarok. First, we saw the epic trailer, which puts Thor and Hulk in the gladiator ring. Now, we have the official one-sheet from the movie, which has Chris Hemsworth getting ready for this battle, as he prepares to don his new weaponized helmet.

In Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok, the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization, at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger, the Incredible Hulk!

Thor: Ragnarok is directed by Taika Waititi and returns Chris Hemsworth starring as Thor and Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as Loki. They are joined by Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson and Karl Urban, with Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Hopkins.

Kevin Feige is producing with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Thomas M. Hammel and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. The screenplay is by Craig Kyle & Christopher Yost and Stephany Folsom and Eric Pearson. Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok thunders into U.S. theaters on November 3, 2017.

As we saw in this morning's trailer, Hela (Kate Blanchett) has been freed from her prison. And she blasts Chris Hemsworth's Thor to the planet of Sakaar, which was first introduced in the Planet Hulk comic books from Marvel. Sakaar is a barbaric planet ruled by the 'charming but nefarious' Grandmaster, played by Jeff Goldblum, also introduced in the trailer. Valkyrie, played by Creed star Tessa Thompson, befriends Thor. Described as a 'tough, hard drinking warrior' who has been hiding out, she takes Thor to the Grandmaster, so that he can participate in a few gladiatorial games. Says Hemsworth about some of these scenes in the first teaser.

"Thor is a bit of a fanboy for the Valkyrie, the elite women warriors."

Thor is forced to fight as a gladiator against his will. This requires him to cut off all his hair. He's also stripped of his hammer, given swords to fight with instead. He is reunited with an old frenemy in the form of Hulk, who has become Sakaar's most popular and successful gladiator. As you can see in the trailer we've included below, Thor is extremely happy to see his old friend. We can't say the same for Hulk. About Hulk's place in this new story, actor Mark Ruffalo explains.

"He's much more of a character than the green rage machine you've seen in the Avengers movies. He's got a swagger. He's like a god."

The events in Thor Ragnarok help set up next year's Avengers: Infinity War, which is shooting now. Thor Ragnarok has become one of the most anticipated movies of the year. And this new trailer and poster from Marvel certainly help propel that notion. Thanks to Marvel, now we know what to expect. Check out the first teaser trailer and colorful teaser poster for Thor, Ragnarok, which will be rocking Thanksgivings all across the country this November.