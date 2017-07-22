Marvel Studios simply will not allow anyone to outdo them when it comes to San Diego Comic-Con. This year, their presentation included a big showing for Ant-Man and the Wasp, Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, but some of the Thor: Ragnarok stuff they debuted is right up there in terms of awesomeness level. Like this incredibly colorful poster they debuted during their Hall H presentation, right along side the new Thor 3 Comic-Con trailer

There were some things that were shown at the Marvel SDCC 2017 panel that weren't released online, but they were happy to give us this brand new Thor: Ragnarok poster, as well as a brand new trailer to feast our eyes one. The poster was put up on the Marvel Entertainment Twitter page, just after the Thor: Ragnarok presentation in Hall H. The poster features bright, vibrant orange, green and blue colors all around, with Thor, Hela, Hulk, Loki and Grandmaster at the center. It is truly loud and teases something quite a bit different than we've seen in the previous Thor movies.

"Check out the new #ThorRagnarok #SDCC poster that just debuted in Hall H!"

In addition to the very cool poster, Thor: Ragnarok also got an incredible trailer that you can check out. If you haven't already. It features a ton of action and a lot of great interactions between Thor and Hulk. As well as a lot more Hela and a bit of a better idea of where the movie is going in terms of story. Either way, between the poster and the trailer, Thor: Ragnarok is shaping up to the be the movie we are all hoping it will be.

Thor: Ragnarok, the third solo Thor movie in the MCU, will center on the God of Thunder, who finds himself imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer, which has been destroyed by Hela. The movie then turns into a race against time with Thor trying to get back to Asgard in order to stop the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization. This madness coming at the hands of the ruthless villain Hela, played by Cate Blanchett. Before all of that, he will have to survive a deadly gladiator contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger, the Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

Thor: Ragnarok may finally be the solo Thor movie the character deserves. Chris Hemsworth has always been great as the God of Thunder, but his solo efforts have left something to be desired. Director Taika Waititi seems determined to change that. Be sure to check out the brand new Thor: Ragnarok poster for yourself below, as well as the new trailer. Even if you've already seen it, it's probably worth watching again. Be sure to check with us as we will have all of the other Marvel coverage, as well as anything else you may have missed, from San Diego Comic-Con this weekend.