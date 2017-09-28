In honor of "Thorsday" today, Marvel Studios has released a new preview for Thor: Ragnarok, with this video featurette spotlighting Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and director Taika Waititi as they talk about the movie and offer glimpses of what's to come. The video gives us a look at Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, not the Hulk, who seemingly has no idea what he's been doing on Sakaar, since he doesn't recognize anything.

Mark Ruffalo previously teased in an interview last year that this movie puts both Bruce Banner and his Hulk alter ego on a "collision course" with each other. Many fans noticed Hulk's baby talk in the Comic-Con trailer that was released in July, with director Taika Waititi explaining that Banner has been Hulk for two straight years, ever since he escaped with the Quinjet at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron, and now Hulk is finally learning how to talk and put sentences together. While it isn't known how Hulk reverts back to Bruce Banner, it's possible that Thor used the "lullaby" that Black Widow was seen using in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but that hasn't been confirmed.

This video includes interviews with Chris Hemsworth, who reveals that they wanted to "strip it back" and have more fun with the story, which is why director Taika Waititi was brought in, since the filmmaker is best known for comedies like What We Do In The Shadows, The Hunt For the Winderpeople and his work on HBO's Flight of the Conchords. The director himself teased that this movie represents, "the destruction of the old and the rebirth of the new". There is also a brief scene that shows Loki chained up and waiting for Thor on Sakaar, which could presumably mean that his alliance with the villainous Hela (Cate Blanchett) is a brief one.

We also hear briefly from Mark Ruffalo, who reveals that "Thor is in crisis" since he never went back home to Asgard to claim the throne, which is presumably where Hela comes in. The actor also teases that the story picks up with Thor at, "the end for this search for himself". We also get a glimpse at a new scene that teases the "cosmic road trip" ahead for both Thor and Hulk, with Thor asking the odds of "surviving this trip," which Banner responds, "about a million to fun." Taika Waititi also adds that he wants to take fans on a ride and introduce some comedy into the movie, with one of the final shots featuring a massive bear snarling at Hulk, who roars right back. It isn't known if Hulk and this bear throw down, but it certainly seems likely.

In Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok, the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization, at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger-the Incredible Hulk! Thor: Ragnarok is directed by Taika Waititi and returns Chris Hemsworth starring as Thor and Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as Loki. They are joined by Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson and Karl Urban, with Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Hopkins. Kevin Feige is producing with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Thomas M. Hammel and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. Eric Pearson and Craig Kyle & Christopher L. Yost wrote the screenplay. Take a look at this new preview for Thor: Ragnarok, courtesy of Marvel Entertainment YouTube.