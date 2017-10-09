Is Thor: Ragnarok any good? Yes, according to critics who saw it early, it's actually great. Quite a few prominent forces in the online movie universe have dropped their early reactions after a preview screening, and they have nothing but praise for Thor's latest adventure in the cosmos. They call it a laugh-out-loud riot. It's the best Thor movie yet. And it has some of the funniest scenes ever in any Marvel movie.

Collider kicks off the slobbery tongue bath with a boat load of praise for this latest Marvel adventure. They offer a firm pat on the back to director Taika Waititi for resurrecting the Thor franchise with gusto while giving Marvel a few new flavors. Steve Weintraub was the first to chime in, saying this about the movie.

"Loved Thor: Ragnarok. @TaikaWaititi did an awesome job. Movie is loaded with his trademark humor. Laughed beginning to end. Thor: Ragnarok has a few surprises I didn't know about. One of them is A-M-A-Z-I-N-G and possibly the funniest scene in any @Marvel movie. Thor: Ragnarok music/soundtrack is fantastic. And some of the visuals are insane. Seeing again as soon as I can. Another @marvel winner."

Thor: Ragnarok has Chris Hemsworth returning as the title character alongside Tom Hiddleston as Loki. But it sounds like Tessa Thompson stole a lot of thunder as Valkyrie, with many praising her as the MVP of this particular outing, with some calling for her to be added to the next Avengers line-up. Mark Ruffalo is back as Hulk, with our ragtag group of heroes trying to stop Cate Blanchett's Hela, Goddess of Death, from bringing the apocalyptic Ragnarok down on Asgard. This Marvel Phase 3 adventure also stars Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo, and Anthony Hopkins. It's in theaters on November 3.

The incoming early reviews pretty much all repeat the same thing over and over again, as if they were given bullet points by Marvel to hit. Peter Sciretta from /film makes sure to mention that the movie is one of Marvel's funniest ever, which is a pretty strong sentiment running through all the tweets we've collected.

"Thor Ragnarok is one of the funniest Marvel Studio movies thus far, definitely the best Thor film. Loved Mark Mothersbaugh's score."

Germain Lussier hits a lot of the same marks. So it sounds like, if noting else, audiences will have a lot of fun with this latest Thor adventure. One thing to note, Marvel and Disney like to let the free beer and wine flow at these early screenings. Just something to keep in mind, as a few spirits before any screening usually make it a lot more fun.

"Thor: Ragnarok is just plain fun. It's hilarious from start to finish with quirky performances & exciting action. Tessa Thompson is the MVP."

Collider's horror editor Haleigh Foutch had a bit more to say about the movie. Sounds like she loved it, and of course, calls Valkyrie one of the best things in the movie. She goes into say this.

"#ThorRagnarok is laugh out loud funny from start to finish. Stumbles a bit in the first act, but it triumphs when it gets weird with it. All the new #ThorRagnarok characters are knockouts, but Tessa Thompson walks away with this movie. All hail Valkyrie. The technical work on this movie is spectacular too. Visuals are stunning & Mark Mothersbaugh's score might be Marvel's best."

Ragnarok has Thor imprisoned on the other side of the universe. He finds himself forced into a deadly gladiatorial contest against the Hulk, his former friend and fellow Avenger. Soon, Thor and Hulk are on a quest for survival that leads them in a race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilization. Check out more early reactions from Twitter as led by Collider. This sounds like quite the awesome ride.

