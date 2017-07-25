After the debut of the new Thor: Ragnarok trailer and the colorful new poster at San Diego Comic-Con last week, Marvel's next big blockbuster release is riding a new wave of buzz. Now we have word that it will hold a special distinction among MCU films. During an interview following the epic Marvel Studios Hall H panel, director Taika Waititi revealed the runtime of Thor: Ragnarok, making it easily the shortest movie in MCU history, by under 10 minutes. Here's what the filmmaker had to say when asked specifically about the runtime.

"The cut right now, I reckon it's about 100 minutes. It's not gonna be a very, very long film. I think that stories are better when you leave them wanting more, and this film moves at a clip, it's got stuff happening all the time. I think people are still gonna feel exhausted by the end, they've been on this big journey and stuff, so I don't think we need the film to be three hours."

Oddly enough, the shortest movie in the MCU's 16-film catalog is 2008's The Incredible Hulk (112 minutes), which is also the lowest-grossing domestic movie ($134.8 million) in the franchise. Marvel's biggest hit to date, 2012's Marvel's The Avengers, did hold the title of the longest film in the MCU (142 minutes) for several years, while also the highest-grossing at both the domestic ($623.3 million) and global ($1.5 billion) box office. While The Avengers is still the highest-grossing MCU movie, Captain America: Civil War is now the longest MCU movie at a whopping 147 minutes, as the most recent Marvel movies have tended to skew quite longer in recent years. When asked how much was cut from the film, Taika Waititi did confirm in his interview with Collider there will be some hilarious deleted scenes fans will be able to see on the home video release.

"There will be a lot of deleted scenes. Great scenes. Funny, funny moments that, you can't have it all. As I say you gotta kill those puppies, so we had to take some of those things out. Those scenes will exist so people will be able to see them."

Neither of the Thor 3 predecessors were incredibly lengthy affairs, with 2011's Thor clocking in at 115 minutes and 2013's Thor: The Dark World coming in at 120 minutes. Neither of these movies are among Marvel's greatest box office hits either, with Thor earning $181 million domestically and Thor: The Dark World earning $206.3 million, which represent the 13th and 12th highest grossing MCU movies, out of 16. Regardless, with the inclusion of Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, who will supposedly go on a "cosmic road trip" with Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and several new characters like The Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Skurge (Karl Urban) and the new villain Hela (Cate Blancett), Thor: Ragnarok could most certainly become the most lucrative of the trilogy.

There could certainly be a number of benefits to a 100-minute Marvel movie, which could increase the re-watch value since fans might be more inclined to watch a movie for a second time in theaters if it's just 100 minutes long, compared to a 147-minute action-packed epic like Captain America: Civil War. While the most recent Marvel movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming, clocked in at 135 minutes, Marvel has shown it can scale back as well, with last year's Doctor Strange coming in at 115 minutes, although that runtime falls in line with most of the "origin story" movies within the MCU. We'll have to wait until November 3 to find out if Thor: Ragnarok will in fact be a box office hit, but it will be interesting to see how fans react to news of this much shorter runtime.