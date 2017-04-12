Most Marvel fans would probably agree that the first teaser trailer for Thor: Ragnarok more than lived up to the expectations that were placed on it. It was absolutely packed with action, reveals and laughs, which is everything one might want from a Marvel Studios movie teaser trailer. But apparently, the trailer was even better than anyone could have imagined, because it just broke the all time Disney and Marvel record, as hard as that may be to believe.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the first teaser for Thor: Ragnarok was viewed more than 136 million times in the first 24 hours it was made available online. That puts it above the likes of other Marvel and Disney movie trailers like the Beauty and the Beast trailer, which was the previous record-holder for Disney with 127.6 million views. Star Wars: The Force Awakens' teaser was viewed 112 million times in that same time frame and Captain America: Civil War held the previous Marvel record with 94 million views. So Thor: Ragnarok shattered that, much like Hela shattered Mjolnir in the trailer. For those keeping score, that is still pretty far from the current all time record, which belongs to IT. That teaser racked up an insane197 million views in 24 hours. Here is the official synopsis for Thor: Ragnarok.

"In Marvel Studios' Thor Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok, the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization, at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiator contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger, the Incredible Hulk!"

All due respect to the Thor franchise, but it is very surprising that this, of all Marvel and Disney movies, now holds that record. Chris Hemsworth is great as the God of Thunder but he tends to work better as part of The Avengers ensemble. His solo movies have left something to be desired so far. But Thor: Ragnarok very much looks like it could be the movie Marvel fans have wanted to see since the very beginning. That said, it isn't likely Thor 3 will be enjoying this record for too long. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set to drop its first trailer on Friday and with all of the anticipation fans have for that, it seems likely that trailer will shatter some records.

No matter what, in a year that Marvel Studios will be releasing three movies for the first time ever, it is nice to see that everyone is so excited for the upcoming Thor solo flick, even with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Spider-Man: Homecoming also on the way. The cast for Thor 3 includes Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch, Cate Blanchett, Anthony Hopkins, Idris Elba, Jaimie Alexander, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Mark Ruffalo. Thor: Ragnarok is directed by Taika Waititi and is set for release on November 3.