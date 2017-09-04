With Marvel Studios releasing three movies this year for the first time, we haven't had very big breaks between Marvel Cinematic Universe adventures. That being the case, Thor: Ragnarok is just around the corner and the marketing campaign is starting to ramp up a bit. Marvel has just released a brand new TV spot for the upcoming solo Thor adventure, which sees the God of Thunder putting together his new team who will need to take down Cate Blanchett's evil Hela and save Asgard.

The TV spot, which was uploaded to YouTube by Tales Productions, gives us some choice bits of new footage from Thor: Ragnarok that also aren't revealing too much. So don't worry if you're trying to avoid spoilers. We see a little bit of Thor and Bruce Banner interacting, some conversation between Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie and Chris Hemsworth's Thor as well as a couple of new shots that show off Jeff Goldblum's Grandmaster and a sweet action shot of Hela. The rest is repurposed footage from the trailers that all comes together and makes for another incredibly fun piece of marketing for Thor 3.

It is no secret that Marvel fans love Chris Hemsworth as Thor, but his solo movies within the MCU have left more than a little something to be desired. The first Thor was a fine origin movie, but it has trouble standing out with the likes of Iron Man, Doctor Strange and some of the other, better initial solo movies in the MCU. Thor: The Dark World didn't fare any better, as it is generally considered to be one of the lesser MCU movies to date. So, are we finally going to see the solo movie we are hoping for with Thor: Ragnarok? Everything we are seeing so far, including this new TV spot, indicate the answer to that question is a resounding yes.

In addition to the team members we see featured in this new TV spot, we also know that Doctor Strange is going to be helping Thor out in this movie. As indicated by one of the post-credits scenes from Doctor Strange, Thor winds up in New York looking for Odin, which will lead him to receive some help from the Sorcerer Supreme himself. Not only that, but there is some new blood in the director's chair in the form of Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows). Point being, this movie has a whole lot going for it.

Thor: Ragnarok is set for release on November 3 and will have some very stiff competition coming down the pipeline just two weeks later in the form of Justice League. Marvel needs this movie to be really good in order to have some holdover. At this point, there is little to no reason to be concerned. Who doesn't want to see some Planet Hulk action? Be sure to check out the new Thor: Ragnarok TV spot for yourself below.