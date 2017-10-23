Marvel is having a big year and Thor: Ragnarok looks to continue that in a big way next month. Not only is the third solo Thor movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe expected to have a massive debut at the box office, but it's also been revealed that the movie is going to make a little bit of history for Marvel. It turns out that Thor: Ragnarok features the MCU's first LGBTQ hero in the form of Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie.

Thor: Ragnarok will introduce Valkyrie into the MCU, which is something fans have been looking forward to. She's been portrayed as bisexual in the Marvel Comics for years, but up to this point, it wasn't clear if that element of her character is retained in the movie. However, the actress took to Twitter in order to confirm that Valkyrie is indeed bisexual. Here's what she had to say about it.

"She's bi. And yes, she cares very little about what men think of her. What a joy to play!"

Tessa Thompson made the confirmation after a fan on Twitter said, "Valkyrie in the comics is a big ole lesbian so I doubt she would give your opinion any thought," in response to some male fans who were criticizing the casting choice by Marvel, with one calling this version a "sexless Marvel tomboy." It turns out, that couldn't be further from the truth. Not only is it a big deal for fans that Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok will be accurate to that element of her character, but this is a big deal for the MCU in general.

Up to this point, no movie in the MCU, which is heading into its 17th movie with Thor: Ragnarok, has yet to have an openly LGBT character. It's expected that Black Panther will feature more LGBT characters, but Thor: Ragnarok gets the honor of being the first MCU movie to break that ground. Many fans were concerned that Valkyrie would be reduced to the role of Thor's new girlfriend, since Natalie Portman's Jane Foster isn't in the picture anymore, but it looks like Valkyrie will be more complex than that. Though, it still isn't clear just how Valkyrie's sexuality will be portrayed on screen, or how it will factor into the movie.

Marvel Studios is, without question, the leader when it comes to showing the world how to make a cinematic universe. But they've been behind the ball in some respects. The DCEU beat them to the punch with Wonder Woman, becoming the first to make a female-led superhero movie in the modern era. But with Valkyrie being openly bisexual in Thor: Ragnarok, Marvel is making a big step forward. We'll have to see how the general public feels about it once Thor: Ragnarok arrives in theaters on November 3. You can check out Tessa Thompson's tweet for yourself below.