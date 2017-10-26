Earlier this week, actress Tessa Thompson responded to a Twitter comment about her Valkyrie character being bisexual in Thor: Ragnarok. Thompson said, "She's bi: And yes, she cares very little about what men think of her. What a joy to play!" Tessa Thompson's response spread like wildfire and many began to hail the MCU for introducing its first LGTBQ character on the big screen, but it appears that the celebration might have been a little premature. As it turns out, Valkyrie's sexuality isn't brought up in Ragnarok, which prompted Thompson to make a statement to clarify her earlier comment.

Tessa Thompson took to Twitter again to clarify her statement by saying that Valkyrie is "Bi in the comics," but also went on to say that her sexuality isn't "explicitly addressed" in Thor: Ragnarok. Thompson explains.

"YES! Val is Bi in the comics & I was faithful to that in her depiction. But her sexuality isn't explicitly addressed in Thor: Ragnarok."

So, Valkyrie's sexuality doesn't come to light in the movie, but Tessa Thompson portrayed her as if she were bisexual, just like her comic book counterpart. The comic book history of Valkyrie makes her a fan favorite, but it'll be just those diehard fans who are privy to her in-depth backstory.

Rather than a female comic book character for the male gaze, Valkyrie's original appearance in the comics was as a ruthless feminist disguise used by the villain the Enchantress. As Valkyrie, Enchantress enchanted the leading female characters of the Avengers into seeking to overcome their male peers. Valkyrie's character is expected to be something of a badass Han Solo type in Ragnarok, depicting a renegade hero mentality.

Valkyrie is the strongest of all Valkyrior. Like all of her people, her body is several times denser than humans. She is not immortal, but she ages far more slowly than humans and she is immune to all earthly diseases, making it difficult to injure her. Valkyrie's Asgardian physiology also contributes to her power as it grants her enhanced levels of stamina. Valkyrie can perceive the approach of death, in the form of a "deathglow," that surrounds a person's body. In addition, Valkyrie can transport herself and a dying or dead body to and from the realm of the dead by willing it.

While Valkyrie's sexuality may not be at the forefront of Thor: Ragnarok, the conversation surrounding it shows progress in terms of normalizing characters of a varying sexual identity. The news comes after it was revealed that Wonder Woman is also bisexual, which is something that could be further addressed in the DCEU's Wonder Woman 2. It's also doubtful that we'll see more of Valkyrie's sexuality in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, but that could be what Tessa Thompson was talking about the whole time. Infinity War could very well see Valkyrie stirring the pot amongst the female Avengers, but we'll just have to wait and see. You can check out the statement regarding Valkyrie's sexuality via Tesssa Thompson's Twitter page below.

