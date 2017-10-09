Find out what goes into making a great villain with a telling look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first female villain, Hela, played by Cate Blanchett, in Hela Good, a video featurette from Thor: Ragnarok. Many were quite surprised when Marvel brought in an Oscar-winning actress such as Cate Blanchett to play the Goddess of Death Hela, but the actress reveals in this sneak peek that she's had "incredible fun" playing this character. Hela is not only first female villain in a Marvel film, it's possible that she may be one of the best in the MCU.

This new preview comes as part of the studio's "HelaWeen" initiative, with the studio rolling out new Hela-themed content for each of October's 31 days, as we get closer and closer to the November 3 release date. The preview also features interview footage with director Taika Waititi, who reveals that Cate Blanchett, "destroyed the idea of a typical villain." Chris Hemsworth also reveals how excited he was to work with Cate Blanchett, to see what she was going to do as the villain Hela. He added that she has an "insane, off-kilter attitude," which is displayed in a new scene where she approaches a kneeling Skurge (Karl Urban), telling him that he looks like a "smart boy" before asking if he'd like a job.

The video also reveals some new fight footage, with Cate Blanchett explaining that some of her favorite memories from the set were from scenes where she was, "beating people up." She added that she reveled in the days where she didn't have to speak at all, and only had to, "throw axes into someone's gut." For all of the success the Marvel Cinematic Universe has had, the most consistent complaint has been the lack of a truly effective villain throughout the years, but it seems that Marvel may have finally gotten it right with Hela, and with the massive threat posed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, which is currently filming, it's possible that the MCU's villain woes could be over.

In Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer Mjolnir and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok, the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization, at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger, the Incredible Hulk! Ever since Mark Ruffalo's Hulk has been confirmed for Thor: Ragnarok, there has been talk of a "cosmic road trip" with both Hulk and Thor, with Bruce Banner staying transformed as Hulk for roughly two years, since disappearing with that Quinjet at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron, with the Hulk now able to form sentences.

Thor: Ragnarok is directed by Taika Waititi and returns Chris Hemsworth starring as Thor and Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as Loki. They are joined by Cate Blanchett (Hela), Idris Elba (Heimdall), Jeff Goldblum (The Grandmaster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) and Karl Urban (Skurge), with Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) and Anthony Hopkins (Odin). Kevin Feige is producing with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Thomas M. Hammel and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. Eric Pearson and Craig Kyle & Christopher L. Yost wrote the screenplay. Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok thunders into U.S. theaters on November 3, 2017, where it has no direct competition, although STX Entertainment will release A Bad Moms Christmas a few days earlier on November 1. Take a look at this new preview, courtesy of Marvel Entertainment YouTube, to learn more about the villainous Hela from Thor: Ragnarok.