Find out who the Revengers are (or are not!) and much more in a new video featurette from Thor: Ragnarok, in theaters November 3. This video takes fans on a roller-coaster ride with Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Tessa Thompson and Mark Ruffalo through Marvel Studios' highly-anticipated Phase 3 adventure, showing how this unique team of Thor, his villainous brother Loki, Valkyrie and the mighty Hulk come together, against considerably long odds of them doing so. The video features plenty of footage and interview segments with the cast, with Chris Hemsworth revealing that Thor has "met his match" when Hela (Cate Blanchett), the Goddess of Death brings her reign of terror to Asgard.

This preview also shows footage of Thor and Loki fighting side by side, with Tom Hiddleston revealing that Thor must enlist the help of these characters to take down Hela. Tessa Thompson also reveals that Valkyrie is "one of many elite warriors," with a scene that shows Valkyrie asking to be on the team, and if it has a name. Thor replies, hesitantly, that they're called the "Revengers," because they're all joining forces to get revenge, of some kind, although Bruce Banner is "undecided" on his revenge at the moment.

While most of the footage we've seen from the movie features Hulk, there have been a few key scenes where Bruce Banner has taken over. It has been confirmed that, before Thor arrives on the planet of Sakaar, from the iconic Planet Hulk comics, Hulk has not transformed back to Bruce Banner in two years, since stealing the Quinjet and taking off for parts unknown at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron. Mark Ruffalo reveals that he plays "two totally different characters in this movie," which the actor said was a lot of fun to portray. Chris Hemsworth also added that Thor and Hulk are like these "two roommates who agree and disagree and have all sorts of arguments."

In Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok, the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization, at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger, the Incredible Hulk! Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok thunders into U.S. theaters on November 3, 2017, which is otherwise unoccupied, although a few days earlier on November 1, STX Entertainment will release A Bad Moms Christmas in theaters.

Thor: Ragnarok is directed by Taika Waititi and returns Chris Hemsworth starring as Thor and Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as Loki. They are joined by Cate Blanchett as Hela, Idris Elba as Heimdall, Jeff Goldblum as The Grandmaster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Karl Urban as Skurge, with Mark Ruffalo as Hulk and Anthony Hopkins as Odin. Kevin Feige is producing with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Thomas M. Hammel and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. Eric Pearson and Craig Kyle & Christopher L. Yost wrote the screenplay. Take a look at this new preview below, courtesy of Marvel Entertainment YouTube, as we get closer and closer to the release.