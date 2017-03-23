Fox Searchlight Pictures has debuted the first red band trailer and poster for the upcoming Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which doesn't have a release date in place at this time. This dark comedy marks the return of Irish filmmaker Martin McDonagh, whose films In Bruges and Seven Psychopaths have both achieved cult status. With his third feature film, Martin McDonagh heads to the Midwest, to tell the tale of a mother who uses some unique tactics to find justice for her slain daughter.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is a darkly comic drama from Academy Award winner Martin McDonagh (In Bruges). After months have passed without a culprit in her daughter's murder case, Mildred Hayes (Academy Award winner Frances McDormand) makes a bold move, painting three signs leading into her town with a controversial message directed at William Willoughby (Academy Award nominee Woody Harrelson), the town's revered chief of police. When his second-in-command Officer Dixon (Sam Rockwell), an immature mother's boy with a penchant for violence, gets involved, the battle between Mildred and Ebbing's law enforcement is only exacerbated.

Fox Searchlight Pictures debuted this red band trailer earlier today, along with the first poster. While there is no nudity or gory violence in this age-restricted trailer, there is plenty of adult language in this unique trailer. The supporting cast includes Abbie Cornish, Peter Dinklage, John Hawkes, Lucas Hedges, Samara Weaving, Caleb Landry Jones, Kerry Condon, Zeljko Ivanek, Amanda Warren, Clarke Peters, Sandy Martin and Nick Searcy. It's difficult to discern what release date Fox Searchlight may be eyeing with this trailer arriving now, but it's possible that this indie comedy could get a late summer or early fall release date.

While this movie marks the first time Martin McDonagh has worked with Francis McDormand and other supporting cast members, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri also marks a reunion for the filmmaker and several other cast members. Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, Abbie Cornish, Amanda Warren and Caleb Landry Jones all starred in the filmmaker's 2012 dark comedy Seven Psychopaths, while Zeljko Ivanek starred in both In Bruges and Seven Psychopaths. While time will tell if Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri will become a cult hit like In Bruges and Seven Psychopaths, it certainly seems to have all the classic trappings of a Martin McDonagh film that has fans will likely enjoy.

Martin McDonagh started his film career by picking up an Oscar for Best Live-Action Short Film with his 2004 short Six Shooter, and he was nominated for Best Original Screenplay four years later for In Bruges. He is also an accomplished playwright, earning four Tony Award nominations for Best Play and most recently winning the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Play last year for his latest play, Hangmen. Take a look at the first trailer and poster for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, as we wait for word on its release.