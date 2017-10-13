Canadian coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons has decided to bring the Buffalo Latte to America. What is the Buffalo Latte you ask? It's exactly what you think it is: a latte mixed with buffalo sauce. For those of you who have wondered what it would taste like to dip a hot wing into your coffee and stir, you're in luck because for some reason that is totally unclear, Tim Hortons has done just that. The new drink is only available in two locations, but is expected to roll out to more through December.

For those wanting some more details about the Buffalo Latte from Tim Hortons, the liquid part of the Buffalo Latte is made with espresso, mocha, and "Buffalo sauce flavor," and the topping is thick steamed milk doused with "zesty Buffalo seasoning." The drink is clearly aimed at those who have quit smoking and miss their cigarette and a coffee to get their day started. The "zesty buffalo" flavor will more than likely get the organs running smooth in the morning with a possible violent blast afterwards, which is pretty similar to the coffee and cigarette combo. It isn't clear if Tim Horton's will serve extra blue cheese toppings with a side of carrots and celery with the new drink.

Miraculously, people have tried it and lived to tell their tale. What's even more surprising than living after the experience is that people say that it's not half bad and could be considered "good." Twitter users who have experienced the Buffalo Latte have called it "surprisingly good" and Buffalo News calls it "surprisingly drinkable." Basically, it's really surprising that it doesn't taste like what we imagine, which is both a good thing and a bad thing at the same time. What if we really want it to taste like a chicken wing dunked in crappy coffee?

In a statement about the polarizing new Buffalo Latte, Tim Hortons' regional president, Stephen Goldstein draws similarities to the chain store and Buffalo. Goldstein had this to say.

"Tim Hortons and Buffalo sauce were both born in 1964, so why not take these two Buffalo staples and combine them? The unlikely pairing of sweet mocha and tangy Buffalo sauce come together to create an unexpectedly delicious sweet and spicy treat we hope our guests will enjoy."

The ultimate goal for the new drink has to be the attention that Tim Hortons is receiving. It's hard to imagine anyone walking in to order a Buffalo Latte with a straight face, but who knows? This could be the next hip thing to sweep the nation.

This isn't the first time the American Tim Hortons has served an unusual menu item. To celebrate Canada 150, some American stores sold poutine donuts and maple bacon iced caps. Tim Hortons says the drink starts at $2.79 and will be offered at two Tim Hortons locations in Buffalo, New York. The lattes will be available while supplies last and one can assume they'll last for quite a bit. While waiting for the Buffalo Latte to come to a town near you, read some more about the drink courtesy of Today and check out some Twitter reactions below.

If Tim Hortons honestly thinks that I’m going to spend $$ on a buffalo wing flavored latte, just bc I live there...they’re absolutely right. — Katherine 🖤 (@rainbowscholar) October 12, 2017

Been on the verge of throwing up for a couple hours now, and Tim Hortons having a "Buffalo Latte" might be what pushes me over the edge. — Boo-is Frightsman (@LouisPeitzman) October 12, 2017

Not gunna lie the @TimHortons Buffalo Latte sounds disgusting but is actually really good — Ashley Flanagan (@ashleyflanny) October 12, 2017

Trying the @TimHortons new #Buffalo latte on live television is an adventure. What does @JeffRussoWKBW think of it...? pic.twitter.com/tBTDx8wPVB — Ashley Rowe (@AshleyroweWKBW) October 12, 2017

Let me hear some body come up to my work and ask for a Buffalo Latte 😒 your ass is getting kicked right out of the store 🖕✋ nasty ass. — Christian👽🤘 (@ChriiChrii1209) October 12, 2017

Starbucks: we have a nice maple drink for fall 2017

Tim Hortons: fuck your nice drink, we have a buffalo latte, go bills — Autumn Phillips (@autumnphilli796) October 12, 2017

Now I really just want a Buffalo Latte. I might have to drive up to BC today. @TimHortons — ZDub (@z_wilson10) October 13, 2017

The world is on the brink of WW3 and up in Canada,Tim Hortons' putting out a buffalo chicken wing latte. — Dan Ramos (@DANRAMOStache) October 13, 2017