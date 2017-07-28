Leonardo DiCaprio threw a black tie gala in support of his DiCaprio Foundation, with funds going toward initiatives "protecting the earth and all of its inhabitants." In addition to a bunch of other A-list celebrities in attendance , DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, and Billy Zane held a mini Titanic reunion. Zane played Cal Hockley, the fiancé of Winslet's Rose and Jack completed the love triangle between the trio in James Cameron's 1997 Oscar-winning blockbuster movie. The event was held in France's St. Tropez and also included appearances from Madonna (who performed as well), Tobey Maguire, Adrien Brody, Gerard Butler, Anne Hidalgo, Uma Thurman, Jared Leto, and many more.

Billy Zane took to social media to share a picture of the three Titanic stars together. The pictures appeared on Billy Zane's Instagram page and features all three smiling under some pretty intense blue lighting. Zane also took a minute to recognize the irony of the evening saying, "Gang's back together. Now we're saving icebergs. Go figure..." The event included auction items featuring artwork from Paul McCartney and Damien Hirst, but the most popular auction item wasn't a piece of art.

The most popular auction item was a dinner with Jack Dawson and Rose themselves, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. The two have remained close friends ever since the Titanic went down over 20 years ago on the big screen. DiCaprio also arranged to have special performances by Madonna and Lenny Kravitz who entertained and stunned the audience before the auction began. The evening seems to have been a great success by the looks of those in attendance as well as the performances and obviously the mini Titanic reunion.

The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation started back in 1998 with a mission of protecting the world's last wild places. Helping to restore ecosystems as well as working on environmental issues. The foundation aims to educate the public about six program areas that include Wild Lands Conservation, Oceans Conservation, Climate Change, Indigenous Rights, Transforming California, and Innovative Solutions. DiCaprio was designated as the United Nations Messenger for Peace for Climate Change and received the 2014 Clinton Global Citizen Award for his service. DiCaprio also serves on the board for environmental organizations such as World Wildlife Fund, Natural Resources Defense Council, National Geographic's Pristine Seas, Oceans 5, and the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

Leonardo DiCaprio spoke about the important work that his foundation is doing to try and raise public awareness about environmental issues as well as global warming. He said, "The health of out planet is grave, this crisis is real." The Academy Award winning actor went on to talk about the role that humans play in the destruction of the Earth. Leonardo DiCaprio sure knows how to throw a party to get his mission out into the world as a mini Titanic reunion was the perfect start to an evening of star studded performances, beautiful models, and A-list celebrities everywhere. Check out some pictures from the event below along with a picture of DiCaprio, Winslet, and Zane. Sadly, co-star Bill Paxton couldn't be in attendance, as he passed away earlier in the year.