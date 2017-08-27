Horror movie trailblazing director Tobe Hooper died at the age of 74 on Saturday in Sherman Oaks, California, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner. The details of his death are unknown at this time.

Hooper was most recognized for his work in the horror genre with films like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Poltergeist. He directed The Texas Chain Saw Massacre in 1974 and it has been argued that the movie is one of the most successful and influential horror films ever made. He took on The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 in 1986, but before that Hooper ghost-directed Poltergeist in 1982, which was based on a story by Steven Spielberg.

2017 is sad year for horror fans, first with the loss of horror icon George A. Romero, and now Tobe Hooper.

Hooper's legacy and his influence will remain intact for generations to come as even current filmmakers like Hideo Nakata, Wes Craven, Rob Zombie, and Alexandre Aja have all stated how big of an influence Hooper's work had been to their styles. Director Ridley Scott even stated that his work on Alien was influenced by The Texas Chain Saw Massacre more than any other B-level genre product.

Horror director, Mick Garris did some fantastic interviews back in 2010 for his Post Mortem with Mick Garris show with Tobe Hooper to talk about the horror films he created and what influences he brought with him during their creation. They also discuss making Poltergeist, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, Hooper's thoughts on sequels and remakes, and his work on the Masters of Horror television series.