Tom Cruise has suffered an injury on the set of Mission: Immpossible 6 after a building jump stunt went wrong. Tom Cruise was performing a stunt where he was supposed to jump from a rigging to another building, but he missed his mark and "hit the building pretty hard." The extent of Tom Cruise's injuries are not known at this time, and it isn't clear if this injur will result in production being shut down for any length of time.

TMZ broke the news of Tom Cruise's injury, revealing a video that shows the actor making a hard impact with the building he was supposed to land on top of. The actor, who returns as Ethan Hunt for the sixth installment of his lucrative Mission: Impossible franchise, was seen limping atop the building after he pulled himself up to the roof of the building after missing his mark by a considerable distance. The actor was rigged to a wiring harness, so there was no danger of him falling off the building. Still, an injury like this may give the actor some pause, in terms of his stunt work.

Tom Cruise has developed an impressive reputation over the past 20 years, doing all of his own stunts for the Mission: Impossible franchise and the rest of his movies. Producer David Ellison hinted earlier this year that this movie features Tom Cruise's biggest stunt," although he refused to shell out any details. Still, given that this stunt comes just after his most daring stunt in {Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation, where he's hanging onto the door of a cargo plane as it takes off, this stunt must be incredibly impressive to top the Rogue Nation feat.

Along with Tom Cruise and franchise regulars such as Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Alec Baldwin and Michelle Monaghan, this cast also features franchise newcomers like Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett and Vanessa Kirby. It is believed that Henry Cavill's character will help fill the void left by Jeremy Renner, who was unable to reprise his role as Brandt due to his commitments to Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War, which is still filming, and Avengers 4. It hasn't been confirmed when production is supposed to wrap on this action sequel quite yet.

While no plot details have been confirmed yet, this movie does make history, since Christopher McQuarrie becomes the first director to take on multiple installments of this action-packed franchise. Paramount Pictures has set a July 27, 2018 release date for Mission: Impossible 6, which doesn't have any direct competition as of yet, but is sandwiched between some high-profile projects. Opening a week earlier on July 20, 2018 is 20th Century Fox's Alita: Battle Angel and Universal's Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!. Opening a week later on August 3, 2018 is Sony's Holmes & Watson, 20th Century Fox's The Predator and Lionsgate's Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral. Take a look at the latest photos and videos from the set of Mission: Impossible 6.