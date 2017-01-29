Despite the fact that there are no actual Harry Potter movies on the way, it is actually a really good time to be a fan of the wizarding world that J.K. Rowling created. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is continuing the franchise, with a sequel on the way next year and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child transported fans back to the world with the characters they know and love in the form of a stage play. Or, at least the transcript of a stage play. But with that, there has been some talk of that story perhaps being done as a movie some day. If that does happen, or if any other Harry Potter movies happen, Tom Felton probably doesn't want to return as Draco Malfoy.

Tom Felton, Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) and Warwick Davis (Filius Flitwick/Griphook) all recently attended A Celebration of Harry Potter event at Universal. According to Screen Rant, when Felton was asked about potentially returning to the franchise at some point, he made it fairly clear that isn't likely something he would be interested in. Here is what he had to say about it.

"I'm too keen on Malfoy. I might go near it when they do the 4D scratch-and-sniff version in 20 years when I get to be an old man. But yeah, no. I'm far too keen on Draco."

He won't totally shut the door, but unless something changes, it seems like Tom Felton would at the very least be super reluctant to bring Draco Malfoy back to the big screen. It would be almost impossible to make another Harry Potter movie without Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, but not having the actual Draco Malfoy back would also make it pretty tough. Though, Tom Felton not coming back probably wouldn't ultimately prevent another Harry Potter movie from getting made. He would probably just be giving someone else a pretty big paycheck.

J.K. Rowling has been very clear, at least right now, that Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is strictly intended to be a play. The book, which is literally just a transcript of the play, has already sold more than 3.3 million copies in North America alone and there is no question, Warner Bros. would want to make the movie. There have even been reports that the studio is already planning to make the movie after the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise wraps up, which means the Cursed Child movie would come out around 2026. That would make all of the actors age-appropriate and would give Warner Bros. time to convince J.K. Rowling it is a good idea.

There is no guarantee that another actual Harry Potter movie will ever get made, but money talks. The Harry Potter franchise, even without Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them grossed $7.72 billion worldwide. Bringing the original cast members back for a movie in several years would surely be a massive hit, so we can't rule it out. If it does happen, just don't expect Tom Felton to be back as Draco Malfoy.