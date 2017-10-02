Tom Petty has died at the age of 66 after going into full cardiac arrest late Sunday night. The singer's family and manager released a statement late Monday night revealing that he passed away at 8:40PM PST while surrounded by his family, bandmates, and friends. Confusion arose earlier this afternoon when it was reported that Petty had passed away when in reality, the family took him off of life support. It had been reported that the legendary singer/songwriter had zero brain activity when he arrived at the UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica late Sunday evening.

The statement was written by longtime Tom Petty manager, Tony Dimitriades, on behalf of the family and band. It reads.

"On behalf of the Tom Petty family, we are devastated to announce the untimely death of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty. He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40PM PST surrounded by his family, bandmates, and friends."

Rumors of Petty's death began to spread beforehand after TMZ and CBS prematurely announced that the musician had passed away. The LAPD seems to be the source of the erroneous news and has since apologized.

Tom Petty's 22-year old daughter, AnnaKim Violette took to Instagram to slam the mainstream media, particularly RollingStone, for reporting the death of her father prematurely. AnnaKim had this to say.

"@rollingstone my dad is not dead yet but your f-ing magazine is your slim has been pieces of tabloid dog sh*t. You put the worst artists on your covers do zero research. How dare you report that my father has died just to get press because your articles and photos are so dated. I will f-ing sh*t down your throat and your family's. Try not being a trump vibe. This is my father not a celebrity. An artist and human being. F-k u"

AnnaKim went on to share some memories about her father as well as pictures of the two of them. When Petty went out on tour when AnnaKim was a child, he had a custom replication outfit of his stage clothes made for her, which she wore to the hospital today.

The music world is mourning one of the greatest songwriters of all time while his family and band are mourning the loss of their husband, father, and longtime friend and bandmate. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers recently wrapped up a summer tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of the band to rave reviews in every town. The band dusted off songs that they haven't played in years and seemed to be having the time of their lives delivering the soundtrack to many fans' lives. Footage of the band performing "American Girl" for the last time has surfaced online and it features a red-hot performance followed by Petty signing autographs for some lucky fans in the front row, clearly appreciative of their devotion.

Tom Petty wrote the soundtrack to the lives of many and he never took it for granted. He was always humble, funny, and sometimes grumpy, but never ungrateful. As the world mourns the loss of one of the greatest songwriters in history, it's time to celebrate the life of Tom Petty. Dust off those records, turn down the lights, and maybe partake in something to enhance your listening experience, that's all Tom Petty ever wanted, so it's the least we can do. You can read the full statement below courtesy of the official Tom Petty Twitter account.

Instagram|BZw_Lkehrxh