Ladies and gentleman, meet the new Lara Croft. After more than a decade we are finally getting a Tomb Raider reboot and this time around, it's recent Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander who is taking on the iconic role. Will this version be any better than the previous incarnation? One can only hope, but we now have our first full trailer, giving us the best opportunity to judge for yourselves. One thing's for sure; this version is going to be absolutely action-packed.

Warner Bros. let us know that the first trailer for the new Tomb Raider was coming by releasing a brief trailer tease, as well as a pretty unfortunate first poster for the reboot. Despite the bad Photoshop job, the full trailer is here, giving us our best look at the adaptation yet. Will this finally be the movie that ends the video game adaptation curse? One can only hope. At the very least, it looks like Warner Bros. decided to pour a whole lot of money and resources into this one. That is no guarantee of success, but it means they have some faith in the project.

In Tomb Raider, which is based on the long-running video game series and is said to be taking most of its inspiration from the more recent series of games, Lara Croft is the fiercely independent daughter of an eccentric adventurer who vanished when she was just a teen. Now, she navigates the chaotic streets of London as a bike courier, barely making the rent and rarely making it to class. She stubbornly refuses to take over her father's global empire. Despite her father's final wishes, she leaves everything she knows behind in search of her dad's last-known destination. Not surprisingly, this involves a tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. Armed with just her sharp mind, blind faith and inherently stubborn spirit, she must learn to push herself beyond her limits as she journeys into the dangers of the unknown.

The Tomb Raider reboot is set to hit theaters on March 16, 2018, and is being directed by Roar Uthaug (The Wave). He may not have a lot of name recognition, but Warner Bros. entrusted him with a potentially huge franchise. That counts for something. Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu, and Dominic West are starring alongside Alicia Vikander in the new big screen adaptation of the beloved video game series.

For some reason, despite a whole lot of trying, Hollywood just hasn't nailed down video game movies quite yet. Even recent efforts that had a lot of promise like Warcraft and Assassin's Creed managed to majorly disappoint. Could Tomb Raider finally be the video game movie we all want and know is possible? At this point, one can only hope. For now, be sure to check out the first trailer for the Tomb Raider remake movie for yourself below and decide if you feel encouraged or concerned.