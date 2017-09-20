The first trailer for the upcoming Tomb Raider reboot has arrived and it didn't necessarily blow anyone's socks off. This is just a Lara Croft teaser, but this may not be the movie that winds up saving video game movies in Hollywood. The movie does, however, clearly take into consideration that many people aren't a fan of movies ignoring the story of the games. In this case, the Tomb Raider trailer is essentially one giant Easter egg for the 2013 Tomb Raider video game.

IGN decided to do a side-by-side comparison between the new Tomb Raider teaser trailer and some of the comparable game footage from the 2013 Tomb Raider game, which served as a reboot of the game series. To say that the two share some similarities would be an understatement. Shot for shot, the trailer is taking things we saw in the game and putting them on the big screen. So at the very least, it is going to be hard for people to say this movie didn't look anything like the game. It pretty much is the game from what we can tell.

There are so many Easter eggs for the game in this trailer that it would be silly to try and list them all, but there are some truly major ones that fans of the 2013 Tomb Raider game will definitely notice. For one, the ship crash that leaves Lara Croft stranded on the island plays out in identical fashion to the game. There's also the camcorder that plays a part in the game showing up in the trailer for the movie. We also see the ruined airplane and, one of the coolest shots from the game and this trailer, when Lara saves herself from falling with her axe.

The Tomb Raider reboot is set to hit theaters on March 16, 2018, and is being directed by Roar Uthaug (The Wave). Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander has been tapped to play Lara Croft this time around, as opposed to Angelina Jolie, who played a more experienced version of the character in the previous big screen adaptations. Joining Vikander for this video game brought to life are Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu, and Dominic West. This movie is in a position to potentially make a lot of money if it actually resonates with audiences, which hasn't been the case with video game movies thus far.

If this new Tomb Raider movie really does stick this close to the game the entire time, it may wind up being a bit boring for those who have already played the game. Couple that with the really unfortunate first poster for the movie and we already have a few reasons to be cautious about this reboot. However, there are a lot of talented people involved and this could just be a rough first wave of marketing. Time will tell. Be sure to check out the Tomb Raider side-by-side comparison video for yourself below.