We're at a point where getting excited about a video game movie is pretty hard to do. Just last year, both Assassin's Creed and Warcraft, two movies that were poised to finally break the curse of bad video game to movie adaptations, disappointed in pretty epic fashion. Still, Hollywood is going to try and get this right until they get it right. Tomb Raider is one of the next movies that will try and do just that and we now have a new look at Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft from the upcoming adaptation.

The new photo of Lara Croft from the Tomb Raider reboot was released by Empire and is pretty fierce. We see Alicia Vikander looking like she was ripped right from the latest series of Tomb Raider video games and put on the screen. She looks pretty roughed up, but is rocking a bow and arrow, cocked back and ready for business. What's she aiming at? That's a great question and one we're probably going to have to wait a little bit to have answered. Here's what Vikander had to say about their new take on the character of Lara Croft.

"We asked, 'What are the famous traits of this person?' How can we demonstrate them in the story, but make her feel like a young woman in 2018?'"

The Tomb Raider reboot is being directed by Roar Uthaug (The Wave) and is set to hit theaters on March 16, 2018. If the movie turns out to be half as cool as his name, we should be in pretty good shape. Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu, and Dominic West are starring alongside Alicia Vikander in the new take on the beloved video game franchise, which is said to be taking most of its inspiration from the more recent run of Tomb Raider games.

Paramount tried their hand a couple of Tomb Raider movies in the early 2000s, but they aren't exactly what one would call beloved. Lara Croft: Tomb Raider was released in 2001 and starred Angelina Jolie in the title role. That movie did decent business at the box office, bringing in $274 million worldwide. That was enough for a sequel, but it isn't what one expects from blockbusters by today's standards. Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life didn't fare nearly as well, only grossing $156 million worldwide. It was also a critical flop, so it didn't have much going for it.

Since the Angelina Jolie Tomb Raider movies aren't really sacred to anyone, this new movie probably won't have to do much in order to top it. Can it really be the first truly great video game movie, though? It has a great cast, a promising director and all of the photos, including this one, have looked great so far. It may be time to get cautiously optimistic. Be sure to check out the brand new photo from the new Tomb Raider movie for yourself below.