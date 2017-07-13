Will the upcoming Tomb Raider reboot finally be the movie that cracks the code on video game adaptations? It certainly seems possible. There is plenty of great source material and a very solid cast, headlined by Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft. Now, the actress has revealed some new details about her character in the new Tomb Raider movie.

The 28-year-old actress recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the Tomb Raider reboot, which is set to arrive in theaters on March 16, 2018. She revealed that this movie will see Lara Croft on her first ever adventure and, as such, she will be very inexperienced. Here's what she had to say.

"She has all the fierce, tough, curious, intelligent traits, but we've stripped away all of her experience. She hasn't gone on an adventure just yet. She thought he was a stuck up businessperson living in the modern youth culture of suburban London, but then this whole box of information. This is the beginning."

In terms of what to expect from the action? There are going to be a lot of water sequences and a lot of intense, practical action. Director Roar Uthaug (The Wave) is at the helm and it sounds like he put Alicia Vikander through the ringer on this one. It may have been rough for her, but it sounds like it could be visually excellent for the viewer. Unfortunately for Vikander, that means she spent a whole lot of the shoot being soaking wet with Lara Croft in pretty seemingly dangerous situations.

"Just like in The Wave, we have a lot of water sequences. I spent my last two days of shooting in a tank and that was my 16th total day being fully drenched or submerged in the water. For one action scene, we used the London venue for Olympic rafting. They threw me down that river, with my hands tied, about 50 times. I didn't need to act, just react!"

This is not the first time the beloved video game series has been brought to the big screen. The first Lara Croft: Tomb Raider movie was released in 2001 and starred Angelina Jolie in the title role. That movie did decent business at the box office, bringing in $274 million, which was good enough to justify a sequel. Though, that isn't outstanding by modern standards for franchise blockbusters. Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life didn't fare nearly as well, only grossing $156 million worldwide and neither movie was met with a ton of praise. So, this new Tomb Raider movie doesn't necessarily have to do a lot in order to best the previous movies.

In addition to Alicia Vikander, Tomb Raider also stars Walton Goggins, Dominic West, Daniel Wu, Alexandre Willaume and Leo Ashizawa. With San Diego Comic-Con coming up next week, there is a good chance we could see the first teaser trailer for Tomb Raider very soon. In the meantime, you can check out the new image that EW released from the movie, which features Lara Croft looking pretty rough and climbing some rocks.