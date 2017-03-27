Is the first great video game movie finally on the way? The jury is still out on that one, but at the very least, we can now safely say that Alicia Vikander looks great as Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider remake. We had previously seen some unofficial set photos of the Oscar-winning actress in action, but now we have a couple of official photos that give us a great look at our rebooted Tomb Raider as shooting continues.

The photos come courtesy of Vanity Fair, and they show Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft on an island that will seemingly be the main setting of this new Tomb Raider movie. In one of the photos, Lara Croft is posing for the camera as more of a promo shot, but the other one has a bit more action to it. We see Lara Croft defending herself with just a stick from a mysterious figure. Here is what Alicia Vikander had to say about playing the iconic video game character on the big screen in the new Tomb Raider movie.

"When I was asked to take on this role I got really excited, Lara Croft is a truly iconic character. I think people can identify with her for lots of different reasons, but for me I very much see her as a model for many young women. She's trying to carve out her place in the world and connect her future with her past. She also has a fantastic mix of traits, tough, smart, vulnerable, plus she's kick ass! She is also uniquely different to other characters I have taken on previously. It's a lot of fun trying to get into Lara's head and the challenge of getting to grips with such a physical role is an element of this project that I find an absolute thrill."

Last year, both Warcraft and Assassin's Creed both failed to prove that video games can make a truly great movie. In the case of the Tomb Raider rehash, the creative team is reportedly taking most of their cues from the most recent 2013 series of video games, which is probably a good thing since those games were very well received. That is also supported by this new plot synopsis that was provided by Vanity Fair.

"Seven years after the disappearance of her father, 21-year-old Lara has refused to take the reins of his global business empire, instead working as a bike courier in London while taking college classes. Eventually she becomes inspired to investigate her father's disappearance and travels to his last-known location: a tomb on an island somewhere off the coast of Japan. Suddenly, the stakes couldn't be higher for Lara, who, against the odds and armed with only her sharp mind, blind faith and inherently stubborn spirit, must learn to push herself beyond her limits as she journeys into the unknown. If she survives this perilous adventure, it could be the making of her, earning her the name tomb raider."

This definitely sounds quite a bit different than the first two Tomb Raider movies, but there is the familiar plot element with Lara Croft dealing with her father. The first Lara Croft: Tomb Raider movie, which was released in 2001 and starred Angelina Jolie in the lead role, also had a portion of the plot centered on her father. That movie did decent business at the box office, bringing in $274 million, which was good enough to justify a sequel. Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life didn't fare nearly as well, only grossing $156 million worldwide and neither movie was met with a ton of praise. Angelina Jolie is certainly a talented actress in her own right, but producer Graham King really likes what Alicia Vikander brings to the table.

"Alicia Vikander brings tremendous depth and vulnerability to this character, which is every bit as important as Lara Croft's fierce strength, determination, and physicality. Our film takes Lara from her early origins, to the physical and emotional challenges through which she ultimately becomes the Tomb Raider. It's a complex character, requiring a range of elements and Alicia brings all of that together brilliantly in her portrayal."

Tomb Raider stars Alicia Vikander, Walton Goggins, Dominic West, Daniel Wu, Alexandre Willaume and Leo Ashizawa. The movie is directed by Roar Uthaug (The Wave) and is set for release on March 16, 2018. Be sure to check out the new photos of Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft for yourself below.