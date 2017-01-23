Earlier this month, Tomb Raider star Walton Goggins sent out a photo of the Tomb Raider screenplay, teasing that shooting would start soon. That fell in line with a previous report from December, claiming production would begin in January. Although we still don't have word about any other cast members coming aboard, aside from Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft and Walton Goggins as the villain, today we have word from director Roar Uthaug that filming has in fact started. The filmmaker even shared the first photo from the set.

This first look image doesn't feature Vikander or Goggins. The director shared the photo on Instagram, which features the very first film slate used as production gets under way. While it was never specified where filming will take place, Walton Goggins sent out a number of photos through his Instagram last week, revealing that he has been in Cape Town, South Africa. Although none of his photos were taken from the set. He did state last week in that he would "get to the Tomb Raiding soon," while sharing a photo of the same fedora hat that was seen in Walton Goggins' script photo from earlier this month.

Given Walton Goggins' presence on Instagram, it's entirely possible that the actor could share a number of images from the set as production continues. MGM and GK Films have not yet released an official synopsis, but producer Graham King did reveal in November that the story will follow Lara Croft searching for her long-lost father, in what the producer described as a "back to the roots story." Director Roar Uthaug has also previously confirmed that the story is based on the 2013 video game reboot, and not the original game.

The first Tomb Raider movie, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, was released in 2001 and starred Angelina Jolie in the lead role. It also had a portion of the plot centered on her father, with Jolie younger than Vikander in real life at the time. That movie currently is the top-grossing video game movie at the domestic box office with $131.1 million, and a worldwide total of $274 million. The 2003 sequel Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life wasn't nearly as big of a hit as the first, taking in $65.6 million domestic and only grossing $156 million worldwide. Last year, Warcraft became the highest-grossing video game ever at the worldwide box office with $433.6 million, but it flopped at the domestic box office, earning just $47.3 million.

Roar Uthaug directs from a screenplay by Geneva Robertson-Dworet, who may not be a household name, but has become quite the in-demand writer. She was part of the Transformers writers room, and she is currently writing the Harley Quinn spinoff movie Gotham City Sirens as well as the Dungeons & Dragons reboot and Sherlock Holmes 3. MGM has set a March 16, 2018 release date for Tomb Raider, which is currently the only movie slated for release on that date. It will fall between Disney's Wreck-It Ralph 2 on March 9, 2018 and 20th Century Fox's Annubis, Sony's Peter Rabbit and Lionsgate's Robin Hood on March 23, 2018. Take a look at the first set photo from Tomb Raider, courtesy of director Roar Uthaug's Instagram, along with Walton Goggins' Instagram photos from Cape Town, South Africa from this past week.