Last month, we reported that MGM's action-packed Tomb Raider reboot has found its villain, with Walton Goggins coming aboard to star alongside Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft. Shortly after news of Walton Goggins' casting dropped, another report surfaced claimed that shooting was slated to begin at some point in January 2017. Yesterday, Walton Goggins jumped on social media to reveal that the script has been finished, and that production may already be under way now, just a few days into the new year.

Walton Goggins' Instagram photo revealed the cover page of the screenplay, written by Geneva Robertson-Dworet, along with the caption, "2017...day 3... and imma bout to go Raid a motherf---ing Tomb." While Walton Goggins doesn't necessarily state that production is under way, we can also see a fedora hat resting on the edge of the script, which may be part of the actor's actual costume. Or, perhaps he just likes to wear fedora's while reading scripts. At this point, it's anybody's guess, but even if shooting hasn't begun, it will likely happen soon.

Last week, Walton Goggins teased in a new interview that his reboot villain is "confused and angry and desperate," while adding there are "real reasons behind his antagonism" which are quite unexpected. Back in November, producer Graham King revealed that this story will follow a "young Lara Croft in search to see if her father is dead or alive." Director Roar Uthaug has also confirmed that the movie is based on the 2013 video game reboot, and in related news, it seems the video game franchise itself is undergoing some big changes.

Crystal Dynamics revealed yesterday that Rhianna Pratchett, who served as the head writer on both the 2013 video game reboot and its 2015 follow-up Rise of Tomb Raider, is leaving the franchise. Rhianna Pratchett won a Writers Guild of America award earlier this year for Outstanding Achievement in Videogame Writing, for her work on Rise of Tomb Raider, and she also wrote a number of comic books that bridged the gap between both of her video games. Here's what the writer had to say about leaving the franchise, in a series of tweets.

"So, I'm packing up my climbing axe plus a little venison jerky for the road, and bidding a fond farewell to Lara. Onwards to new adventures! I want to thank the Crystal Dynamics team for their dedication especially Josh Stafford, Cameron Suey, and Noah Hughes. Guys, it's been emotional. But, I like to think we did some good things. Maybe shifted the gaming landscape a wee bit. And that feels damn good. I also want to thank TR's terrific fan community. You really are the best in the world. Constantly helping me remember why I do this job."

While Rhianna Pratchett's departure from the franchise certainly won't have any impact on the current Tomb Raider movie, it may impact the stories told in future films, but that's quite a long way's away. This current reboot still needs to be a hit for that to happen, and it may just be the one film to break the original Tomb Raider's 15-year-old box office record. The original Tomb Raider starring Angelina Jolie still holds the record for the highest-grossing video game adaptation at the domestic box office, with $131.1 million, although Warcraft became the top grossing video game adaptation worldwide last year with $433.5 million worldwide, despite tanking in North America. Hopefully we'll get more details on Tomb Raider soon, including confirmation about when production starts, but until then, take a look at Walton Goggins' Instagram photo.