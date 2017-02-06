It's been exactly two weeks since production started on MGM's highly-anticipated Tomb Raider reboot, but surprisingly, we haven't seen any photos from the set since director Roar Uthaug shared an image of the first film slate on the first day of filming. That all changed today, with a slew of new images giving us our first look at Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft. While little is known about the scene she is shooting, Alicia Vikander is seen swinging from a long wooden plank, while attached to a stunt harness.

The Daily Mail debuted these photos, which show that Alicia Vikander's hands were tied together during the shoot. It's possible that Lara Croft may be trying to escape from the main villain in this scene, who is played by Walton Goggins. Since Walton Goggins isn't seen in any of these photos, it remains unclear whether or not he's involved in this scene. The actor has previously described his character as, "confused and angry and desperate," while adding there are "real reasons behind his antagonism" which are quite unexpected.

While very little is known about the story, it has been confirmed that this reboot is based on the Square Enix video game reboot that hit the shelves in 2013, with the story reportedly following a young Lara Croft, as she searches for her father. Just a few weeks ago, we finally found out who is playing Lara's father, with Dominic West signing on to play Lord Richard Croft, who in the video game series is both an archaeologist and an aristocrat. This movie will reportedly center on Lara trying to "finish her father's research and uncover ancient secrets in order to clear his disgraced name."

As of now, the only other confirmed cast member on board is Daniel Wu (Into the Badlands), who came aboard last month to play Lu Ren, a ship captain who helps Lara Croft throughout her journey to find her father. MGM has set a March 16, 2018 release date for Tomb Raider, which is the only movie set for release on that date, as of now. It also lands between Disney's Wreck-It Ralph 2 on March 9 and 20th Century Fox's Anubis, Sony's Peter Rabbit, Lionsgate's Robin Hood and an untitled animated project from DreamWorks Animation and Blue Sky.

Roar Uthaug is directing Tomb Raider from a script by Geneva Robertson-Dworet, with Graham King and Gary Barber producing. The original Tomb Raider, which was released in 2001 starring Angelina Jolie, still holds the domestic box office record for a video game adaptation with $131.1 million, although Warcraft recently broke the worldwide record for video game movies with $433.6 million, despite flopping domestically with $47.6 million. Take a look at these set photos from Tomb Raider below, as filming continues in South Africa.

