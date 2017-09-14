Aside from a Tomb Raider remake photo that dropped last week, featuring a new look at Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander), there haven't been many updates on the reboot, but according to Alicia Vikander, the new trailer will be coming soon. The actress has been promoting her new movie Euphoria at the Toronto International Film Festival, where she revealed that fans should be expecting the first Tomb Raider trailer within the next two weeks. The actress didn't offer any specifics, but there is one distinct possibility, as to when the trailer could debut.

Since Warner Bros. is releasing Tomb Raider, it's possible that the studio could drop the first trailer in front of The LEGO Ninjago Movie, which opens next week on September 22, although the audiences for each movie don't exactly match up. This Tomb Raider reboot wrapped production back in June, with one final set video from director Roar Uthaug, who is deep in post-production as we get closer to the March 16, 2018 release date. The Ottawa Sun caught up with the actress at TIFF, who shed some more light on the story.

"I thought it was a shot to tell a story about a young girl finding her footing in the world. I hope it will be relatable to young women and I hope parents will want their kids to see it. It's about being young, and not really knowing what kind of life is going to be in front of you. And you've been thrown questions about what you want to do, what you should do, and it's not an easy thing for a teenager to figure that out. There's a lot of pressure. It's a coming of age story with a known action character, and hopefully, we'll see some new aspects of her that we haven't seen before."

Alicia Vikander confirmed in July that this movie will tell a Lara Croft origin story, revealing that Lara will have never been on an adventure when this story picks up. The story will follow her journey to find out what happened to her father, who she always thought of as just a typical London businessman, but eventually learns that he was a great explorer. The actress also teased in that previous interview there will be a lot of water sequences, which are right in the wheelhouse of director Roar Uthaug, who previously directed the critically-acclaimed film The Wave. Some of these water sequences will hopefully be showcased in this first trailer.

Alicia Vikander leads a cast that also includes Walton Goggins as the villainous Mathias Vogel, Daniel Wu as Lu Ren, Hannah-John Kamen as Sophie and Dominic West as Lara's father, Lord Richard Croft. This movie is said to be based on the video game reboot series which launched in 2013, with Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel, Gotham City Sirens) writing the screenplay. As of now, the movie will go up against an untitled Greg Berlanti film on March 16, but it will also fall between some high-profile projects like A Wrinkle in Time on March 9 and Pacific Rim: Uprising on March 22.