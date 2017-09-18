As promised by Alicia Vikander last week, the trailer for the Tomb Raider reboot is coming very soon. In addition, we got our first look at the poster this morning and it's tough...And, well, pretty bizarre. But her new look isn't so weird because of the reboot ditching the ultra-short shorts or the fact that she's dressed in more practical attire this time around. It's also not that weird that the Tomb Raider logo contains an arrow and that there are some red lights indicating some trouble behind. Nope, that's not what has fans in an uproar.

What truly stands out as being bizarre about the new Tomb Raider poster is the awful Photoshop job done on Alicia Vikander and specifically, her neck. Fans have taken to social media to roast the disastrous promotional poster. Sapcebaes Twitter account was one of the first to denounce the bizarre and unnatural look of this sheet, saying this.

"Who the #%$k did that Tomb Raider poster? Her f%#*ing neck! I'm crying."

The roasting did not stop there, as social media is on fire after the unveiling of this poster. Not only is the poster doing the typical "protagonist looking backwards with their neck twisted" trend, but it almost looks like an abnormally long-necked reference to Linda Blair in The Exorcist.

Jill Pantozzi fired back on Twitter as well and said, "What did you do to her neck?" While Twitter user Nibel chimed in by saying, "The more I look at the Tomb Raider movie poster the less sense that neck makes to me." Gary Stott summed it up best by saying, "Must suck for the Tomb Raider PR team right now. Everybody's talking about a badly Photoshopped neck instead of the film itself!"

This is not the first time that a Hollywood movie is being roasted for such an awful looking Photoshop job, but this one of Lara Croft almost looks like a joke. Earlier in the summer, fans were up in arms over the Spider-Man: Homecoming poster that looked like a middle school held a Photoshop contest for a chance to design it. Black Panther and Logan have all been bashed for their unrealistic portrayals of the human body and Tomb Raider will certainly not be the last. But the real question here is: how did this get past everybody? The excitement behind this reboot is off of the charts, you would think that somebody at the studio would notice that insane neck.

It is entirely possible that Alicia Vikander buffed up for the role and naturally added a couple of inches to her neck in preparation for her portrayal of Lara Croft. She could be going for the Brontosaurus look that is all the rage right now and that neck might help her out in the Tomb Raider reboot. The official trailer will be released on Wednesday, but until then, check out the hilarious poster below as well as some artistic renderings from social media that help to enhance the experience.

