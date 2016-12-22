We are still waiting for the great video game movie to be made. There was a lot of hope that it would come with either Warcraft or Tomb Raider reboot is giving fans hope that maybe, just maybe, it can crack the code. And we'll get some idea of that sooner rather than later as the movie is going to be shooting very soon.

According to My Entertainment World, Tomb Raider is scheduled to roll cameras in January 2017, meaning that the movie is going to start filming next month. After lining up Walton Goggins as the villain, it looks like things got moving very quickly. They also have Oscar winner Alicia Vikander playing the lead as Lara Croft, which is most definitely promising. However, having good actors is no guarantee. Assassin's Creed had Michael Fassbender, Jeremy Irons and Marion Cotillard and they couldn't even come close to saving that movie from a critical thrashing. But having talent on board certainly can't hurt anything.

This new Tomb Raider is said to be based on the most recent reboot of the video game series, which was started back in 2013. Specific details on the movie are a bit scarce, but it is said to follow a young Lara Croft who is searching for her missing father. The first Lara Croft: Tomb Raider movie, which was released in 2001 and starred Angelina Jolie in the lead role, also had a portion of the plot centered on her father, with Jolie younger than Vikander in real life at the time. That movie did decent business at the box office, bringing in $274 million, which was good enough to justify a sequel. Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life didn't fare nearly as well, only grossing $156 million worldwide and neither movie was met with a ton of praise.

Outside of the acting talent this new Tomb Raider has going for it, they also have some seemingly promising talent behind the camera. Screenwriter Geneva Robertson-Dworet is penning the script and has quickly become an in-demand talent in Hollywood. Outside of Tomb Raider, she also is working on the Harley Quinn spinoff movie Gotham City Sirens as well as the Dungeons & Dragons reboot. The director, Roar Uthaug, may not be a household name, but star Walton Goggins had some nice things to say about him in a recent interview with Yahoo! Movies, calling him an "extraordinary filmmaker."

Luckily with shooting starting soon we should be seeing some set pictures and probably getting some official information from the studio sooner rather than later, so we can get an idea of this new Tomb Raider will be the video game movie fans have been waiting to see. At least all of the right things are being said and the talent seems to be right. Tomb Raider is currently set to hit theaters on March 16, 2018.