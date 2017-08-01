55-year old Tom Cruise was recently spotted getting into his role for Top Gun 2: Maverick, but it's not what you think. Cruise was spotted in England co-piloting a helicopter over a field with plenty of emergency staff on the ground. Top Gun 2 was officially announced earlier this year by Cruise while he was out promoting the box office and critical failure, The Mummy (don't get John Landis started).

When asked previously about co-stars appearing with him in the movie, Tom Cruise said "Jets. Very fast jets" and an "aircraft carrier," but he never mentioned anything about helicopters. The U.K.'s DailyMail reports that Cruise was seen wearing Maverick's trademark aviator sunglasses while running out with a handler to board the helicopter. Paramedics, fire trucks, and law enforcement were all in attendance to be prepared for if something went wrong. The specific helicopter is said to be close to the controls of the F-14 Tomcat fighter jets that Maverick piloted in the original movie back in 1986.

In addition to the "very fast jets" and the "aircraft carrier," Cruise has mentioned that Top Gun: Maverick will also star a motorcycle and quite possibly even a volleyball scene. It really seems like the actor was making this stuff up as he went along, but the movie now has an official release date of July 12th, 2019. Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion) is set to direct and Jerry Bruckheimer is set to reprise his role as producer on the sequel that was written by Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Ashley Miller, and Zack Stentz. Cruise has said that filming will take place next year and it appears as if he's going to be doing his own stunts again.

Val Kilmer is itching to reprise his role as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky and has brought it up numerous times over social media. Anthony Edwards also made a humorous attempt to bring back "Ghost Goose" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. But as far as a cast beyond inanimate objects and Tom Cruise, that's all that is currently known at the moment. The same goes for a storyline or plot, but Maverick could be a flight instructor this time around, since it was hinted at in the first movie 31 years ago.

"Ghost Goose" and the Iceman would certainly be a worthy addition to Top Gun: Maverick, but it doesn't appear as they'll be included this time around, which just seems like a huge missed opportunity. Regardless, there are going to be "very fast jets," an "aircraft carrier, maybe two," "a motorcycle," and the possible return of the macho volleyball scene. While we're on the subject of comebacks, Tom Cruise also mentioned that Harold Faltermyer will return to compose the score, so it would definitely be the perfect time to bring back Kenny Loggins to do an updated version of "Highway to the Danger Zone." Perhaps with Kings of Leon and Usher. Anyway, this is happening for real and there's nothing you can do about it. Check out pictures of Tom Cruise co-piloting a helicopter Airwolf-style below.

Top Gun 2. Tom Cruise could be seen piloting a helicopter #H125 above an airfield in Oxfordhire https://t.co/BDytskLw7Xpic.twitter.com/MN75mMiF8c — Philippe Top-Action (@top_force) August 1, 2017