Tom Cruise reveals the title and premise for Top Gun 2 while doing press for The Mummy. The news comes hot on the heels of Cruise announcing that indeed, a sequel to the 80's classic movie is officially happening. Cruise expects to start production early next year and has not said whether the world wants it or not. Though Top Gun was the highest grossing movie of 1986, do we really need a sequel? Yes, yes we do, especially if the Iceman (Val Kilmer) hops on board. It is unclear who will star in the movie alongside Cruise, but at least we now have a title.

Top Gun 2 will not be called Top Gun 2. Access Hollywood reports that Cruise has said that "I didn't want a number, you know what I mean?" Sure, Tom, we understand what you mean. But what's the title if it doesn't have the number 2 in it? Cruise then announced the title: Top Gun: Maverick because all movies today have to a have a colon apparently. So there it is, 31 years later, we have a title. But now what's the movie going to be about? Who's costarring?

When asked about possible costars, Cruise replied: "There's gonna be Jets." Ok, fair enough. Then Cruise was asked about the possible addition of drones in the sequel, his response? "There's gonna be jets." Cruise then revealed that the movie would contain some of the hallmarks of the original, stating that it "will be a progression of Maverick." Cruise went on to say this.

"Aviators are back, the need for speed. We're going to have big, fast machines. It's going to be a competition film, like the first one ... but a progression for Maverick."

Top Gun: Maverick is still in the very early stages of development, but could we see Cruise in a Cars type of situation where Cruise stars alongside talking jets? At this point it's anyone's guess, but rest assured, the sequel will have jets.

One of the more exciting tidbits that Cruise revealed was that Harold Faltermeyer will return to compose the score. Faltermeyer composed the score to the original Top Gun as well as the instantly recognizable "Axel F," which was the synth lead theme to Beverly Hills Cop. Faltermeyer even had a music video made for "Axel F" that was in regular rotation on MTV and an international number 1 hit. Faltermeyer composed the "Top Gun Anthem" while Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens provided the tasty electric guitar licks. The instrumental won a Grammy in 1986 for Best Pop Instrumental Performance.

There you have it. Top Gun: Maverick is set to go into production early next year and it sounds like it's going to have a lot in common with the first movie. Is it just me or does Tom Cruise seem like he's making this stuff up off of the top of his head? At any rate, hopefully we get to see the return of Val Kilmer as the Iceman. Give the people what they want, Tom. Check out the interview below.