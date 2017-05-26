Val Kilmer has announced that he is ready to reprise his role as Tom "Iceman" Kazanski. Kilmer's announcement comes a few days after Tom Cruise revealed that Top Gun 2 is definitely happening after years of teasing and speculation. Not much more information about the highly anticipated sequel is available at this time, but Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion, Tron 2) is rumored to be Cruise and the studio's top choice to direct the movie. Justin Marks (The Jungle Book) has apparently written the latest draft of the screenplay for Top Gun 2, but it is uncertain if his screenplay will be used for the very new project. The news has fans of the original movie excited to say the least, and has raised a lot questions, specifically: who will star in Top Gun 2?

Will the Iceman make a return to the skies alongside Maverick? He most definitely will if Val Kilmer has anything to say about the matter. Kilmer recently took to his Twiiter page to express his interests in reprising his role as the Iceman. In fact, in the picture posted, Kilmer is wearing a t-shirt with the legendary Iceman on it with the words "cool as ice" written below the caricature. Read Kilmer's announcement below.

"Friends said it's official, Top Gun 2 was announced today. I'm ready Tom, still got my top gun plaque! Still got the moves! Still got it!"

It has long been rumored that Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise had beef on the set of 1986's Top Gun with some wild claims that they even may have fought (like with fists). Kilmer recently did a Reddit AMA where he dispelled rumors and explained that Cruise was just a lot busier than the rest of the cast and crew. Kilmer says this.

"He was a sweetheart. We were all quite rowdy me and all the real flyboys and the actors, so I actually felt a little sorry for him cause we all had time to play and date the cute extras and zoom around San Diego in muscle cars, but Tom was always in some scene and never go to play with us..."

It definitely sounds like Kilmer and the crew had a more adventurous off set life than Tom Cruise and maybe he was a little jealous at the time. Kilmer also confirmed in the Reddit AMA that he had cancer and is currently "healing of cancer." Kilmer mentioned that his tongue is still a little swollen, which effects his speech, but that it's getting better. His confirmation comes after actor Michael Douglas claimed that Kilmer had terminal cancer. Douglas soon after retracted his statement and sent an apology letter to Kilmer.

There's no official word on if Kilmer will join Cruise on the set of Top Gun 2, but it seems like a no brainer to bring him back. There is also no official release date, but filming is expected to take place early next year if all goes as planned. Maybe if he's not asked back we can get an Iceman spin-off or prequel.