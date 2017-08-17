Because some things are just too perfect, Bonnie Tyler is set to sing her massive hit single from the 1980s, "Total Eclipse of the Heart" during the total eclipse on Monday. But that's not all, Tyler will be performing the song on a cruise ship with one of the Jonas Brothers. The news comes after South Carolina warned residents to beware of paranormal activity during the total eclipse as well as many evangelical groups predicting that the apocalypse will happen during the once-in-a-lifetime event. If the world's going to end, might as well end while you're on the Total Eclipse Cruise.

Speaking of once-in-a-lifetime events, Bonnie Tyler on the Royal Caribbean Total Eclipse cruise singing "Total Eclipse of the Heart" during Monday's event definitely sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime event. Especially when you throw Joe Jonas' new band DNCE into the mix. The singer spoke with Time Magazine and had this to say.

" It's going to be so exciting. It doesn't happen very often, does it?"

When you put it that way, it sure does sound very exciting, right? Tyler will perform the hit single during the duration of the 2 minutes and 40 seconds of the eclipse and will have to rehearse to nail down the shorter timing for the song. Tyler will be backed up Jonas' band who were sort of popular for a song about the ocean and cake or something.

The Royal Caribbean Total Eclipse Cruise starts in Florida before heading over the Caribbean on Sunday, which will give Tyler and Jonas some time to rehearse together. Tyler says that she will be doing vocal exercises to warm up on the ship and warned fans not to be scared of her vocal warmups as they might sound a bit odd. When asked about getting seasick, Tyler laughed and mentioned that she has a boat of her own. She explains.

"I have a ship of my own. I go with the flow, darling. I'm not worried about things like that."

Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart" almost didn't come out as a single back in the 1980s. Tyler wanted to work with Meatloaf songwriter, Jim Steinman, but her A&R man said that the meeting was pretty much impossible. Tyler was finally able to set up a meeting with Steinman and 3 weeks later "Total Eclipse of the Heart" was written and delivered to Tyler. Tyler went in and recorded the song, which turned out to be one of the biggest singles in Billboard history, selling over 6 million copies worldwide and nominated for several Grammys in 1984.

It isn't clear if any of the Lizard Men from South Carolina will try to board the cruise ship, as they have not been seen since 2015.But if anything can get the Lizard Men out for a cruise it's Bonnie Tyler performing "Total Eclipse of the Heart" during a total eclipse in the middle of the Caribbean with Joe Jonas. There's still time to book your trip for the Total Eclipse Cruise, so jump on it if you're into that sort of thing.