Sylvester Stallone has found his next directorial effort, signing on to direct Tough As They Come, while also starring alongside Star Wars: The Force Awakens star Adam Driver. The project, which is based on the best-selling memoir of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Travis Mills, is currently being shopped around to studios by William Morris Endeavor (WME), with preliminary talks taking place at 20th Century Fox, although no deal is in place quite yet. It isn't clear if there is a screenwriter attached to adapt this book, but with these two stars on board, that may change quickly.

Deadline reports that Adam Driver will play Travis Mills, who was caught in an IED blast during his third tour of duty in Afghanistan. He somehow managed to not only survive the blast, but he became one of only five soldiers to survive quadruple amputation, losing both of his arms and legs. Sylvester Stallone will star as Travis Mills' father-in-law, Craig Buck, who stood by him ever since he got back from the hospital.

The memoir was published in 2015 by Convergent Books, and it became a New York Times best seller. It's worth noting that the foreword of the book was written by actor Gary Sinise, who played double-amputee Lieutenant Dan in the Best Picture winner Forrest Gump, and has established the Gary Sinise Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports U.S veterans. It's possible that Gary Sinise may ultimately become involved in this adaptation, due to his connection to the book, but that has not been confirmed at this time.

Retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Travis Mills of the 82nd Airborne is now a motivational speaker and an international advocate for veterans and amputees. He founded the Travis Mills Foundation, which benefits and assists wounded and injured veterans. Travis Mills was also the subject of the 2013 documentary Travis: A Soldier's Story, which won Best Documentary Short at the GI Film Festival. We also have a video from the Tough as They Come book release last year, which sheds more light on Travis Mills' amazing story.

This upcoming adaptation will mark the first time that Sylvester Stallone and Adam Driver will work together. After reviving his iconic Rocky Balboa character in Creed, Sylvester Stallone lent his voice to the animated comedy Ratchet & Clank, and he also signed on for a mystery role in this summer's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which hits theaters May 5. He is also expected to return as Barney Ross in The Expendables 4. Adam Driver is coming off critically acclaimed performances in Paterson and Silence, both of which opened in limited release over the past few weeks. He will also reprise his role as the villainous Kylo Ren in Star Wars: Episode VIII, arriving in theaters December 15.