Gunpowder & Sky has released the first trailer, poster and photos for Tragedy Girls, a satirical comedy which brings two actresses from different parts of the X-Men franchise together. Brianna Hildebrand, who had a breakthrough performance as Negasonic Teenage Warhead in Deadpool, and Alexandra Shipp, who played Storm in X-Men: Apocalypse, star as two teenagers who go to extreme lengths to get a bigger following on social media. The movie has been described as a modern-day Clueless, "if Cher and Tai murdered people."

Best friends Sadie and McKayla are on a mission to boost their social media fandom as amateur crime reporters hot on the trail of a deranged local serial killer. After they manage to capture the killer and secretly hold him hostage, they realize the best way to get scoops on future victims would be to, you know, murder people themselves. As the @TragedyGirls become an overnight sensation and panic grips their small town, can their friendship survive the strain of national stardom? Will they get caught? Will their accounts get verified?

The trailer, which debuted on Gunpowder & Sky YouTube, features the song "Always Forever" by Cults. The trailer doesn't show the capture of this killer, but judging by this trailer alone, the killer seems to be Kevin Durand's character, who is seen in a basement, laughing sadistically with these Tragedy Girls. While that particular shot doesn't show that he's actually tied up, there is another brief shot where Kevin Durand's character is taking a taser to the neck, so he's clearly not there of his own free will. Whether or not this sadistic killer will get any measure of revenge on these social media obsessed teens remains to be seen.

The cast also includes Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson, although it doesn't seem that he lasts too long in the film, along with Craig Robinson (This Is The End), who is also a producer on the film. The supporting cast is rounded out by Nicky Whelan, Jack Quaid, Austin Abrams, Rosalind Chao and Elise Neal. The film is directed by Tyler McIntyre, working from a script he co-wrote with Chris Lee Hill, based on an original screenplay by Justin Olson. Tyler McIntyre's latest feature Patchwork debuted earlier this summer, but before he turned to the director's chair, he worked as an editor on several short films and features such as General Education, Zephyr Springs and the upcoming Aquarians.

The film held its world premiere at South By Southwest in March, and hitting the film festival circuit with appearances at the New Zealand International Film Festival, Fantasia International Film Festival, Melbourne International Film Festival and most recently at FrightFest in the U.K. Now Gunpowder & Sky is getting ready to unleash this satirical comedy in theaters nationwide October 20, which is one of the busiest weekends of the year. There are currently five movies opening in wide release, Warner Bros.' Geostorm, Lionsgate's Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, Sony's Only the Brave, Universal's The Snowman and PureFlix's Same Kind of Different as Me. Take a look at the first trailer and poster for Tragedy Girls below.